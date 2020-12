SABC WELCOMES THE LABOUR COURT JUDGEMENT ON THE SECTION 189 PROCESS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 2 December 2020– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased with today’s judgement by the Labour Court of South Africa, in the matter pertaining to BEMAWU and the SABC. The Labour Court dismissed, with costs, BEMAWU’s application to declare the Section 189 consultation process as irregular and invalid as well the withdrawal of the redundancy letters.