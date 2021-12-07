MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC WARNS THE PUBLIC OF A BOGUS LEARNERSHIP RECRUITMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern a bogus advertisement recruiting individuals to apply for a learnership programme. The SABC would like to put it on record that it does not advertise any of its learnership or internship programmes on any other mediums except the SABC’s website (www.sabc.co.za) as well as its internal communication platform.

The corporation views this matter in a serious light and warns the perpetrators to refrain from luring and scamming the public by using the SABC name. If individuals know these perpetrators, they should report them to the organization. The public is also urged to constantly verify information relating to recruitment and learnerships directly with the SABC.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513