Zuraida Jardine Makes Her Return To The Small Screen As The New Host Of Afternoon Express

Johannesburg, 18 July 2023 | After making the decision to step back from the limelight and focus on her children and studies in the psychology and wellness space, Zuraida Jardine is ready to make her highly anticipated return to the small screen as the brand-new host of S3’s popular lifestyle show Afternoon Express from Tuesday, 18 July 2023.

Zuraida joins the popular daytime series which offers viewers a delightful blend of lifestyle, entertainment, and informative content. As host, Zuraida will bring her unique perspective, charisma, and passion for health and wellness to the program, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for viewers – making her the perfect fit for Afternoon Express.

As a seasoned broadcaster, TV presenter and media personality, Zuraida’s illustrious career spans over two decades. Known for her warm and engaging on-screen presence, Jardine has cemented herself as one of South Africa’s most-loved personalities – and she’s excited to blend her passion for wellness and television together in this next chapter of her career.

“I am thrilled to announce my return to television, where I will be joining the esteemed Afternoon Express team from this week,” Zuraida expresses. “My decade-long devotion to studying and practising in the realm of health and wellness has equipped me with profound knowledge in psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies, which I am eager to share with our audience. My unique expertise in wellness affords me a different lens through which to host this new direction for the show and connect with the audience.”

On what viewers can expect from her addition to the show, Zuraida explains “Afternoon Express will address essential topics around mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing, encouraging viewers to live life to their fullest potential. The platform will provide all the necessary tools and techniques for a vital, vibrant life. I am ecstatic to be the new voice and face of the show, offering a fresh perspective for audiences across South Africa. This exciting chapter of my career promises to breathe new life into the health and wellness dialogue. I look forward to you joining on this enriching journey towards a healthier life.”

Sane Zondi, Programme Manager of S3 adds, “Personally, I am excited to have Zuraida back on S3 as she is no stranger to some of our loyal viewers. I am more excited to see the content contribution and wealth she will bring onto the show given her life journey and growth. Afternoon Express viewers are sure to get a wealth of inspiration and new perspective on some of the issues we grapple with on a daily basis in this fast-evolving world.”

“It’s incredible to see Zuraida back with the SABC family after years on 5FM and shows like Clover’s Little Big Cook Off,” Lala Taku, Head of Content for Video Entertainment for SABC continues. “Zuraida will bring a wealth of new knowledge on health and well-being – especially that she’s been coaching people to reach their full potential through wellness workshops. We wish her all the best on this new journey on Afternoon Express.”

Afternoon Express has gained popularity for its vibrant blend of lifestyle segments, celebrity interviews, cooking demonstrations, and insightful discussions. With Zuraida Jardine joining the show, viewers can anticipate even more engaging conversations, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments that reflect the diverse interests and experiences of South African audiences.

Catch Afternoon Express every Tuesday at 18h00 on S3. For more information, visit www.afternoonexpress.co.za.

Ends.