ZOLA, ANOTHER ONE FROM EZOLA – CERTIFIED CLASSICS

South African music, specifically kwaito music, has the most memorable and authentic lyrics and sound to date. To set the scene, it is the early 2000s and the introduction of Ghetto Scandalous, Don’t Cry, Khokhovula, not forgetting Umdlwembe all have one thing in common, the songs were all created by artist and broadcaster Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini.

SABC1 will broadcast the making of Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini’s album Umdlwembe this Sunday, 20th of August 2023, at 18:00 under the title Certified Classics.

The channel launched a series of episodes of Certified Classics on the 30th of July featuring ezase Zola artists Brown Dash and Mapaputsi, and this week SABC1 invites the viewers to tune in to the behind-the-scenes of the album that has sold more than three hundred thousand copies.

This episode celebrates the cultural impact of Zola’s debut album that changed Kwaito forever. The Umdlwembe feature, which stands just over 48 minutes long, revisits Zola’s crowning achievement in his 2000 debut album Umdlwembe. The talented musician breaks down some of his most iconic songs and shares never-before-heard stories about these fan favourites. Additional contributors will be creators and peers who bore witness to the birth of these Classic albums.

“The dream of making Umdlwembe, I suppose, is one thing that every young person wants in life, giving them that break. Umdlwembe was my big break, and at the same time, there was Yizo Yizo which I was selected to play. What I prayed for and wanted in my life happened and is what every young person wants to see. It was amazing for me as I come from a township, and in my mind never saw this happening, but in the end, we became the generation that proved that anything is possible. It gave birth to new talents who have contributed and brought satisfaction. I thank all my supporters.” – Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini.

Do not miss Umdlwembe this Sunday at 18:00, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!