ZAHARA, THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX ON SABC1

SABC1 has set to take viewers on the journey behind the success and challenges faced by award-winning afro pop singer Zahara with the broadcast of her reality show Zahara – As I Rise, starting Saturday, 4 February 2023. The show will broadcast at 19:30.

Zahara first entered the industry with her album, Loliwe, which has generated massive success on all fronts. Many unanswered questions will arise, starting with the success of her album that launched in 2011 and the claim of unpaid funds with the link to the record label.

This reality show follows Zahara on a journey of restoration and healing from all she has encountered. She is trying to take in everything at her own pace, but in the same breath, the answers she seeks have now opened more questions that need answering.

The series promises to offer viewers an intimate view into her life, and they will see Zahara play unique roles in different lives and revive herself and her music career. Underneath the pouting persona with a glass of alcohol every day and the stress of losing everything she owns, there is a bruised woman with no make-up, fighting to do corrections of her life, a sister, and a woman searching for joy that she has not felt for years. Zahara has always been unapologetic about who she is, and she will let the viewers in on her life on many levels.

‘My journey has not been easy. I have mourned my brother’s death and suffered the betrayal, pressure and frustrations that have taken a toll on me, driving me to drink myself to death.’ – Zahara.

For more information, interview opportunities and publicity images, contact SABC1 Publicity.

siON, tune into Zahara – As I Rise every Saturday at 19:30, starting 4 February 2023, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!

For media enquiries

Caroline Phalakatshela

Publicity Specialist – Video Entertainment

phalakatshelamc@sabc.co.za