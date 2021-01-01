Youth Month | #ShapeYourFuture

This year marks 46 years since South African youth protested against the Apartheid regime’s education system for imposing the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools. The Soweto uprising which took place on the the16th of June 1976, led to brutal killings of students while others were arrested. The SABC commemorates the youth of 1976 for making history with their bold dispute against inequality and sacrificing their lives fighting for quality education. Their resilient spirit lingers on to this day, serving as both a reminder and contributor to the country’s progressive democracy.

As we pay homage to the Class of ’76 whose lives and deaths have become an epitome of power and unity; the SABC seeks to carry on the legacy of encouraging the youth of today to continue their willpower which is necessary for them to boldly face current challenges including a global pandemic, unemployment, crime, and economic depreciation.

Through the theme #ShapeYourFuture, the SABC seeks to encourage today’s youth to use the events of ’76 to take charge of their future and own their dreams. To also understand that the sacrifices of the class of ’76 are also an example for them to take a stand and become active participants in their own success. We will be encouraging them to make a positive contribution to their respective communities, understanding that though the youth of ’76 paved the way for them, it is their turn to make a difference for the future generations too.