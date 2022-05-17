WORLD RADIO DAY WEBINAR

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Channel Africa, in partnership with Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and the Mail and Guardian Newspaper are collaborating and co-hosting a webinar in commemoration of UNESCO World Radio Day on 13th February 2023 from 10-12pm.

The webinar furthers SABC’s vision of becoming the leading, credible voice and face of the nation and the continent. Not only is the webinar aligned to the Corporate vision but it directly speaks to the mandate of SABC’s digital radio platform, Channel Africa. Channel Africa is an International Radio service of the SABC whose mission is to produce and broadcast innovative and dynamic programming that informs, educates, entertains, and empowers African citizens.

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/67/124) in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD).

This year marks UNESCO’s twelfth edition of World Radio Day and the theme for this year is “Radio and Peace”. In the context of ongoing wars in several parts of the world, an increased number of migrants due to conflicts, growing polarization in societies and violent extremism, this edition aims to showcase radio’s work to keep bringing news and entertainment to populations even in difficult situations.

World Radio Day 2023 will also focus on serving people’s right to information and freedom of expression, without compromising journalistic principles or inflaming the public debate and holding the powerful to account.