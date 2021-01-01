WITH LESEDI FM PROGRAMMES MANAGER, MS. MANINI NYOKONG LESEDI FM CELEBRATING 62 YEARS OF BROADCASTING EXECELLENCE

Q: Firstly, congratulations on Lesedi FM celebrating 62 years of broadcasting. As the Radio Programmes Manager in charge of the station, which has the great responsibility of ensuring that it discharges its public mandate as a public service platform, within the vast SABC radio portfolio; what does this achievement mean to you and the team?

A: This is a big milestone for Lesedi FM which is the testimony of the commitment and passion of the team to serve the audiences and ensure that the station thrives against all odds.

Q: What would you say have been some of the biggest achievements for the station during these years and also what challenges has the station faced, in ensuring its survival in a diverse and competitive radio landscape?

A: Lesedi FM is still relevant and prominent after so many years in the broadcasting industry and has managed to reach the 4 million mark in 2021 after a couple of years. It is the 5th biggest radio station which is also among the Top 5 profitable stations of the SABC amid the economic decline in the country and internationally which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: With digital and social media playing a big part in how media houses engage with their audiences, what has Lesedi FM done to ensure that it keeps up with the current trends, whilst delivering on its public mandate?

A: Digital migration and audience patterns influenced the station to implement the 360-degree approach where it infiltrates the social media platforms for appointment listening and engagements with audiences by sharing on-air content, live streaming shows, and podcasting among others to ensure that it remains relevant.

Q: What can audiences expect with the current line-up going forward?

A: The station’s vision is to be a source of enlightenment to its listeners, broadcasting full-spectrum quality programs. The new line-up will therefore catapult the station to the next level by providing appealing content, implementing innovative campaigns, and satisfying the audience’s needs.

Q: Any message you would like to send to your dedicated listeners, who over the years have ensured or contributed to the growth of the station?

A: I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all listeners for their unwavering support, loyalty, and trust in the station to keep them abreast of what is happening in the country and worldwide through educative, informative, and entertaining content. Together we will achieve more. “Lesedi FM Ke Mollelwa”