Win R10 000 for a 10-minute radio drama – in Afrikaans, English or isiXhosa

The first Classroom Radio Drama Competition is looking for works that will find resonance with learners between the ages of 13 and 16 that can be used in the classroom.

There is no prescribed theme, but the radio drama cannot be longer than 10 minutes. The competition is open to all South African writers and dramas can be submitted in either Afrikaans, English or isiXhosa. One winner in each language category will receive a prize of R10 000.

The closing date for submissions is Friday 14 January 2022 at 17:00 and winners will be announced on 28 January 2022. Only one entry per writer will be accepted.

This new competition is a collaboration between the WCED, RSG and the SU Woordfees.

Anina Lundie, Senior Curriculum Planner for the Creative Arts at the WCED, says: “The Radio Drama Competition is part of a development project for teachers that will help build their capacities to use radio dramas as learning tools in the classroom. There is great value in using radio dramas in the Creative Arts courses as they help learners to use drama and build language skills in a creative and innovative manner. The WCED is enormously appreciative of this new opportunity to work with the SU Woordfees and RSG and to anchor this creative learning project in the realm of the professional radio drama industry.”

According to Kobus Burger, Senior Producer at RSG, the world of sound is now within everyone’s reach thanks to cell phones: “You can tell a story using nothing more than a device in your hand. RSG is excited to be working with the WCED and the Woordfees to give a new generation of storytellers a chance to tell their stories.”

Director of the SU Woordfees and WOW Project, Saartjie Botha, is also excited about this initiative: “The competition brings the performing arts and education so much closer to each other. We are privileged to be able to present this project with valued partners such as the WCED and RSG.”

Click here : APPLICATION FORM (google.com) for the online submission form and the rules and guidelines in Afrikaans; here for English and here for isiXhosa.