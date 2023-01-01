WHEEL OF FORTUNE SOUTH AFRICA SPINS ONTO OUR SCREENS WITH HOST RORISANG THANDEKISO

When South Africa’s adaptation of the legendary game show Wheel of Fortune kicks off on S3 on Monday, 8 April at 19:30, Rorisang Thandekiso will rewrite global television history. Rorisang is the first female ever to anchor an edition of the big-name game show franchise, produced in more than 40 countries.

These localized versions of the original US show, created by TV host and media mogul Merv Griffin, are renowned for their formidable hosts and co-hosts. Pat Sajak and his graceful sidekick Vanna White, who have appeared on the US’s Wheel of Fortune since its inception in 1975, are American television royalty. With Pat retiring soon, sought-after television presenter Ryan Seacrest will steer the iconic Wheel of Fortune’s upcoming season.

In another host coup, Wheel of Fortune returned to the UK earlier this year with five-time Bafta-winner Graham Norton at the helm.

“I am incredibly honoured to follow in these giant footsteps and be the first Wheel of Fortune South Africa host and the lucky person introducing the show to Africa,” says Rorisang, whose impressive resumé spans from entering the industry as a YOTV presenter to establishing herself as an esteemed radio and television personality.

She is also one of the country’s most esteemed MCs and motivational speakers and has an angelic voice, as proved by being the lead vocalist of Muzart. Furthermore, she captivated viewers with her acting in several television series.

“Rorisang radiates all the attributes required to hold the reins of this world-famous word-quiz game show, said Lala Tuku, Acting Group Executive of Video Entertainment at the SABC. “Rori comes with gravitas and years of experience in front of the camera but also embodies a unique mix of sparkle, confidence, and calmness. Furthermore, we’re thrilled to break the mould with a powerful female host. It fits in with SABC’s mission to celebrate diversity and put the spotlight on women.”

Wheel of Fortune South Africa, proudly sponsored by Cell C, is a collaboration between Primedia Studios and the acclaimed production company Homebrew Films.

Cell C Chief Marketing Officer Melanie Forbes said, “We are thrilled to support such an iconic game show as Wheel of Fortune and to have a remarkable figure in entertainment like Rorisang as the host is the icing on the cake to bring excitement and opportunities for winning big to viewers across South Africa. We are proud to be able to change people’s fortunes and bring joy and entertainment at the same time.”

In each 30-minute Monday to Friday episode of Wheel of Fortune South Africa, Rorisang will be joined by three contestants who will be swept away by a whirlwind of word riddles and a giant carnival wheel determining what they will take home.

“It’s like Hangman meets Roulette, but on an ample dose of healthy television steroids,” Rorisang raves. “Like the rest of the world, South Africans will love it. This is the kind of game show that will keep the entire family glued to their screens – whether they’re trying to solve the word puzzles themselves or are routing for the contestants to rake in more money or fabulous prizes.”

Among the prizes on the show is a snazzy Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid.

So, South Africa’s first Wheel of Fortune host invites everyone who loves word games like the classic Hangman – and a bit of an adrenaline rush from the prospect of winning big – to come and spin The Wheel of Fortune themselves.

If you want to spin, solve the puzzle and win on Wheel of Fortune South Africa’s state-of-the-art set, complete the application form on wheeloffortunesa.tv.

Besides Wheel of Fortune South Africa’s Monday-to-Friday premiere screenings on S3 at 19:30, there will be daily rebroadcasts on SABC 2 at 09:30 and an omnibus on S3 on Saturdays from 10:30 to 13:00.