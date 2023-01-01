WHEEL OF FORTUNE SOUTH AFRICA HOST RORISANG AIMS TO BANKRUPT THE BANKER IN THIS WEEK’S DEAL OR NO DEAL CELEBRITY

Earlier this week, Rorisang Thandekiso gave away the top cash prize of R100 000 on the local version of the legendary quiz show Wheel of Fortune. Now, the effervescent quiz show host is geared to win big money herself by moving into the Deal or No Deal Celebrity hot seat.

In this glitzy weekly hour-long Deal or No Deal spin-off, aired on SABC 1 on Saturdays at 18:00, famous Mzansi stars put their hearts on the line to battle the show’s notorious banker for the benefit of a worthy cause.

The former YOTV presenter, actress, musician and radio presenter is adamant in her quest to bankrupt the banker on behalf of Paediatric Care Africa. In support of this NGO, which supplies free medical and specialist medical care to children whose parents can’t afford it, Rorisang has even picked a special outfit for the occasion that matches the word “Africa” in the charity’s name.

Rori has a huge respect for the incredible work done by Paediatric Care – from their outreach programmes ensuring kids in secluded areas receive proper medical attention to facilitating life-saving surgery.

“We love to say things like children are the future, but sometimes forget how vulnerable babies and small kids in many communities are when it comes to health care,” she says.

As is the case with the hugely popular Deal or No Deal South Africa, which transforms the lives of individuals from all across South Africa, the A-listers playing the celebrity version can win anything between R1 and R250 000 based on the deal they strike when the banker offers to buy the briefcase they chose at the start of the game.

Tune into SABC 1 on Saturday, 20 April, at 18:00 to see how much Rori manages to donate to Paediatric Care Africa. Deal or No Deal Celebrity is proudly sponsored by LottoStar, and the rebroadcast is on S3 on Sundays at 12:00 and SABC 1 on Tuesdays at 22:00.



