WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH READY STEADY COOK SOUTH AFRICA’S MOSHE’S NDIKI?

The gregarious host of SABC 2’s fun-filled Monday-to-Friday cooking show Ready Steady Cook South Africa has a date with Mzansi’s most notorious television banker this weekend. On Saturday, 13 April, at 18:00, the always-fabulous Moshe Ndiki will be in the hot seat to raise money for a charity close to his heart on SABC 1’s Deal or No Deal Celebrity.

In the glitzy spin-off of the show that has enriched the lives of many ordinary South Africans, Mzansi’s A-listers – from actors and radio presenters to comedians and sports stars – play the nerve-wracking game to win anything between R1 and R250 000 for a charity of their choice. It all depends on the sequence in which they choose to open 20 briefcases held by gorgeous “Money Models”.

Since hitting our screens in March, five famous personalities have cashed in money to donate to worthy causes, with Generations The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka bagging the biggest amount. The beloved actress and soap star won R35 230 for Hearts of Hope. Comedian Tumi Morake clinched R20 000 for Palesa Pads, with 947 radio presenter Mo Flava hot on her heels with his R19 250 for Character Company. Furthermore, podcaster MacG took home R16 200 for Door of Hope and muso Vusi Nova R5000 for Grace Baby Haven.

Will Moshe be the first celebrity to break the bank hitting the R250,000 jackpot?

Moshe will play for Ikamva Youth, an organisation with different branches nationwide that sets learners up for a fruitful future. Their after-school programme is designed to assist learners in achieving better grades to enter tertiary education or stand a better chance of employment.

Moshe chose the charity because education is hugely important to him. “Everyone deserves an equal chance in making their dreams come true,” Moshe says.



Deal or No Deal Celebrity is produced by Homebrew Films in collaboration with Primedia Studios and is proudly sponsored by LottoStar. The premiere screenings are on SABC 1 on Saturdays at 18:00, and the rebroadcasts of the hour-long show are on S3 on Sundays at 16:30 and SABC 1 on Tuesdays at 22:00.

LottoStar is Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No U18. National Responsible Gambling Programme 0800 006 008. Ts & Cs apply. All games are fixed-odds betting events.