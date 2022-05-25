#WEALLAFRICA COMPETITION Ts & Cs

SABC’S Africa Month Competition TERMS AND CONDITION

By participating in the SABC’S Africa Month, each entrant of this Competition agrees to the following terms and conditions:

This Competition is open to South African Citizens who are 16 years age and

This Competition comprises of Giveaway Prizes, where 3 Entrants stand a chance to each win a giveaway during the duration of the Africa Month Competition campaign.

For an Entrant to be declared a Winner in this Africa Month Competition Campaign Competition, an Entrant would have been the first one to correctly answer the question or questions posed by the SABC on the relevant day the question or questions is/are posed on the each of the social media platforms of the SABC (Website).

Entrants must enter the Africa Month Competition by following the SABC’s account @sabcportal on SABC social media platforms: Twitter: @sabcportal IG; @sabcportal FB: @sabcportal and to look out for the clues for the Competition. Entrants must also use the hashtag #WeAllAfrica as a subject line when interacting with the SABC for this The deadline for each category of the Competition will be on the date that the Competition category will run on the above digital platforms of the SABC from 13-25 May 2022. Winners in this Africa Month Competition Freedom Month will be announced by the SABC at the end of the Competition on the above social media platforms and Winners will also directly contacted by the SABC via email. The SABC will endeavour to notify all the Winners by 25 May 2022 or within week after the date of the run of the Africa Month Competition. If a Winner does not respond to SABC’s notification by 31st May 2022 close of business 16:30 pm, the SABC reserves the right to withdraw prize entitlement and the prize will be forfeited and an alternative Winner will be selected. Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Each Winner of the Africa Month Competition can select to have the Prize either delivered to the Winner’s chosen address or delivered as per arrangements made with a Winner for the collection of the Prize. A form of identification will be required from the Winner collecting the Giveaway