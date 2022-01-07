UZALO VIEWER COMPETITION

- The competition will run from Monday 7 January 2022 to Friday 11 February 2022.
- Competition closes 11 February, 12pm midnight
- The competition is open to all South African TV viewers who reside in KZN, except directors, members, partners, employees, agents, service providers and any SABC employee including agencies, and/or their spouses, life partners, parents, children, brothers, sisters, business partners or associates.
- SMS the key word ‘Uzalo’ followed by the correct answer to 45881
- Correct entries received by the advertised deadlines will be considered for the draw. Any late entries received will not be taken into consideration.
- A premium rate of R1.50 will be charged for each SMS entry for the competition. Free SMSes do not apply.
- Winners will be contacted by the SABC to verify the following: name, surname, ID number and address.
- Entrants that enter need to be within the ages of 18 and older. Below the designated age will not be considered.
- Winners, who are not contactable by phone, after the closing date/time, will be disqualified and a new winner will be drawn.
- Winner to be announced on SABC1 and on the SABC1 digital platforms by 15 February 2022.
- The SABC and its agents accept no responsibility for any problems or technical malfunction of any communication network or any late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, incorrectly submitted, delayed, illegible or corrupted entries. The SABC and its agents are not liable for any costs incurred, responses received or any other consequences of user error.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The SABC or its agents will not be held responsible for any disputes arising from the competition or prize awards.
- Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be deferred or exchanged.
- The prize includes spending a day with the Uzalo cast on set of the Uzalo photoshoot and will receive a branded SABC1 hamper.
- Travel and accommodation are not included as part of the prize
- Photo shoot will take place in Durban, date 19 February 2022 (the entire day)
- Catering will be included
- Winners use prizes at own risk. The SABC and its agents shall not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (including but not limited to that arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this competition or accepting or using the prize/s.
- Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them when entering.
- Winners will be selected from a random list of entries.
- If an entrant cannot make the date we will have to find a new winner who can attend on the dates listed above
- The SABC and its agents reserve the right to cancel, modify or amend the competition at any time if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of their control.