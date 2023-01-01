UZALO UNVEILS EXCITING NEW CHARACTERS AND HEARTFELT GOODBYES

SABC1 and Stained Glass TV, the production powerhouse behind Uzalo is excited to share some newsworthy changes and additions to the cast that will redefine the show’s narrative. Uzalo, South Africa’s beloved and most watched telenovela is set to deliver a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as it introduces exciting new faces to the Uzalo family and bids farewell to cherished characters in its upcoming season.

Bidding Farewell to Two Legends: Sbonelo and Wizard

We pay tribute to the incredible talents of Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu, who portray Sbonelo and Wizard, masterly. Wiseman’s portrayal of Sbonelo’s complexities and Nkanyiso’s enigmatic embodiment of Wizard will forever be etched in the hearts of our viewers. Their departure at the end of this season marks the end of an era and we extend our deepest gratitude for the indelible mark they’ve left on the show. While we bid them farewell, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable new opportunities that await these two remarkable actors in their careers.

“We’ve had the privilege of witnessing Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu’s incredible journey on Uzalo. Their commitment to their craft, their ability to breathe life into their characters, and the chemistry they brought to the screen have enriched our show in ways words can’t express. Saying goodbye is never easy, but we are deeply thankful for the invaluable contributions they’ve made to Uzalo’s success. Wiseman and Nkanyiso, you will be missed, and we look forward to seeing your star continue to rise in the entertainment world. I urge the viewers to stay tuned as their exit is set to be of epic proportions.” Comments, King David Mukwevho, Series Producer.

A warm welcome to new additions

Uzalo season 9 aims to end off with a monumental bang as we maintain our promises of an electrifying cocktail of drama, suspense, and unbridled action with the arrival of four exceptional and renown actors who are ready to make their mark. Vuyo Dabula, joins the show as Bentley Majozi, a character who will keep you on the edge of your seat and promises nothing short of drama and suspense. Nonhle Jali takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger. Her character will captivate viewers with her unapologetic determination and promises riveting twists and turns. Her character finds a perfect business soulmate in Xoliswa, portrayed by Slie Ndlovu who is a ruthless businesswoman who stops at nothing to maintain her dominance in the cutthroat world of business, Xoliswa’s character will challenge and surprise audiences in unexpected ways. Last but not least, Ntokozo Vilakazi steps into the shoes of Mabillion, adding another layer of intrigue as he grapples grief, vengeance and puzzled mind.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC 1 family. We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon. The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Vuyo Dabula, Nonhle Jali, Slie Ndlovu, and Ntokozo Vilakazi for their passion, creativity, and undeniable talent. They have breathed life into their roles, adding layers of intrigue and excitement to our beloved show.” Added Ofentse Thinane – Channel Head: SABC1.

As the show continues to captivate audiences, stay tuned for more exciting cliffhangers and developments in the world of Uzalo!

