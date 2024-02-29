UZALO CELEBRATES SEASON 10: BRINGING DRAMA AND UNMATCHED ENTERTAINMENT

JOHANNESBURG, 26 February 2024 – SABC 1 ‘s most-watched television drama Uzalo, is set to reach a remarkable 10-year milestone on screen. Scheduled to premiere on Thursday, 29 February 2024, Uzalo has been committed to captivating audiences with its signature blend of gripping stories and societal reflections since its debut. True to form, Season 10 promises to delve deeper into the pulse of society, mirroring the intricate tapestry of everyday life with authenticity and resonance reflected through the lens of self, religion, spirituality, and culture.

“We are thrilled to be marking a decade of exciting storytelling, compelling characters, and unparalleled entertainment. Season 10 kicks off dramatically, setting the stage for a season dominated by anguish and revenge sending shockwaves through the Kwamashu community, unearthing long-buried secrets, fracturing alliances, and igniting vendettas. I am excited to commemorate 10-years of Uzalo. This serves as a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence in South Africa.” – Channel Head: SABC1 – Ofentse Thinane.

A WARM WELCOME TO NEW ADDITIONS

Uzalo welcomes a dynamic array of new characters, each bringing their intrigue to the vibrant world of KwaMashu.

Geja, played by Mnqobi Kunene, is the leader of Amabutho eNdlende and a beacon of loyalty and ambition. With an unwavering dedication to uplifting his community and family, Geja emerges as a champion of eNdlende, setting the stage for a riveting clash of ideologies.

Hawu, played by Bandile Maphalala, is a formidable stick-fighting champion known for his courage and strength, always armed and ready for any challenge. Despite his rugged exterior, Hawu is a charismatic ladies’ man and as such this charm inevitably sparks turmoil with Izinsizwa.

Sgidi, played by Vusi Mdiniso, is the eldest of Izinsizwa, driven by a quest to restore his family’s lost livestock and achieve autonomy. His unwavering focus on money and cattle leads him to quickly embrace the allure of material wealth upon his arrival in KwaMashu.

Phefeni, played by Lungani Mabaso, is a quintessential problem child constantly craving attention and notorious for stirring up trouble. The move to KwaMashu triggers a transformative journey of discovery.

Nokuthula, played by Faith Mgobhozi, is a virtuous leader of the maidens in eNdlende who strives to instill values of self-respect and love in her community. Turns out she is the apple of not one but two hopeful eyes.

Linda Sibiya, playing himself, an undisputed legend of radio, who joins K-Mash FM amidst turbulent times, determined to revive the station and reclaim its former glory. As a seasoned broadcaster, he takes the helm of the breakfast show, captivating listeners with his topics and charismatic presence.

Evangelist Sakhile Sibiya, played by Ntando Mncube, a man dedicated to his calling and is led by an unwavering commitment to ministering to people in need of Sakhile’s arrival in KwaMashu coincides with a critical moment, as he becomes the beacon of hope casting out evil and inequities. He wholly embodies the saviour the community has been awaiting.

“The 10th anniversary marks a monumental milestone for us, a chance to celebrate the incredible journey shared with our viewers. Throughout the decade, Uzalo has shattered its viewership records, setting new standards of excellence in Mzansi television. Not only have we entertained audiences far and wide, but we have also been a gateway for new talent both in front and behind the camera. As we welcome new members to our dynamic team, we invite our loyal viewers to join us for another thrilling season. Your unwavering support fuels our passion, and in Season 10, we commit to bring even more drama and excitement,” enthused King David Mukwevho, Uzalo Series Producer.