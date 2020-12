UKHOZI FM’S INGOMA EHLUKANISA UNYAKA CAMPAIGN CONTINUES

Durban – Friday, 18 December 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the public interest in Ukhozi FM’s ‘Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka’ campaign. This campaign which calls on listeners to vote for their favourite song, out of the Top 10 songs of the station, will continue despite threats from Mr. Yhulani Owen Ndlovu of Michael Owen Productions (MOP).