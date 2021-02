UKHOZI FM CONCLUDES MATTER RELATING TO KHATHIDE NGOBE’S SOCIAL MEDIA UTTERANCES

Durban – Wednesday, 03 February 2021 – On 10 January 2021 Ukhozi FM’s Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe took to social media to discuss SABC matters on a public platform without the permission of the organisation. The utterances made by Mr Ngobe, were a transgression, which the organisation viewed in a serious light as they were damaging to the SABC’s reputation, particularly Ukhozi FM.