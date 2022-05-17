KARAVAAN COMPETITION T’s & C’s

1. ENTRY: Participants of this competition are required to read and fully understand the terms & conditions of entry on www.sabc.co.za

2. The competition will run from Tuesday 27 December 2022 to Wednesday 1 February 2023

3. The competition is open to all South African TV viewers

4. WATCH Karavaan on Tuesdays at 19:30 and take a screenshot of any scene, post it, and tag me @denver_vraagom on Instagram and catch me on Facebook: Denver S Vraagom and Official_Denver_S_Vraagom

5. The competition is open to all South African citizens except directors, members, partners, employees, agents, service providers, and any SABC employee including agencies, and/or their spouses, life partners, parents, children, brothers, sisters, business partners or associates.

6. Competition winners will get the following:

a. SABC2 and Karavaan branded portable Gas Stove and Gas Cylinder

7. Entrants under the age of 18 are not permitted. Entrants should be 18 years and older.

8. Winners will be contacted by the SABC to verify the following: name, surname, ID number, and address.

9. Winners, who are not contactable by phone, after the closing date/time, will be disqualified and a new winner will be drawn.

10. The SABC and its agents accept no responsibility for any problems or technical malfunction of any communication network or any late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, incorrectly submitted, delayed, illegible or corrupted entries. The SABC and its agents are not liable for any costs incurred, responses received or any other consequences of user error.

11. The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. The SABC or its agents will not be held responsible for any disputes arising from the competition or prize awards.

12. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be deferred or exchanged.

13. The SABC will not be held liable for the condition of the prize upon receipt by the winners .

14. Winners use prizes at own risk. The SABC and its agents shall not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (including but not limited to that arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this competition or accepting or using the prize/s.

15. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them when entering.

16. Winners will be selected from a random list of entries. The winners will be announced on Denver Vraagom Facebook page

17. If an entrant contravenes these rules, the entrant may at the discretion of the SABC be disqualified from the competition.

18. Entering this competition line indicates acceptance of all the above rules