TRUTALENT UNEARTHING EASTERN CAPE’S FINEST YOUNG TALENT

trufm, the Eastern Cape’s leading youth-centric radio station, is thrilled to present truTalent 2024, an initiative aimed at discovering the region’s most creative and talented radio presenters and DJs aged between 18 to 34. This initiative represents a significant move towards diversifying the station’s talent pool while providing a platform for young individuals to showcase and nurture their skills.

Since its debut in 2012, truTalent has remained committed to engaging and connecting with the youth of the Eastern Cape. This year, the campaign expands to six different towns within the region, calling on listeners to audition in three exciting categories: Radio Presenter, Sport Presenter, and DJing.

The categories and corresponding prizes are as follows:

Category Prize Sport Presenter · R10,000 cash, · A one-year freelance contract as a trufm Sport Presenter, · and Vodacom data for a year worth R3,000. Radio Presenter · R10,000 cash · A one-year freelance contract as a trufm Presenter, · and Vodacom data for a year worth R3,000. DJ · DJ equipment · A chance to be a resident DJ in one of the station’s lifestyle shows. · and Vodacom data for a year worth R3,000.

A fortunate listener, who votes the most in any category, will also receive a cash prize of R5,000.

Mr. Loyiso Bala, Business Manager of the Eastern Cape combo which includes trufm expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “truTalent has always been about discovering and empowering young talent in the Eastern Cape. This year, we are taking it a step further by collaborating with Vodacom and the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA). We believe these strategic partnerships will not only elevate the truTalent campaign but also significantly contribute to the growth and exposure of local talent in the region.”

Mr Bala added that “Vodacom’s collaboration with truTalent extends beyond sponsorship. The telecommunications giant will play a crucial role in digitising the campaign, providing a messaging platform, online registration, judging systems, and data for the winners. This digital support is particularly significant in the Eastern Cape, where low digital penetration poses a challenge. Ms. Dora Francis, Executive Head of Division – Eastern Region, expressed, “We are excited to be part of truTalent 2024, bringing digital solutions to a talent campaign. Our commitment is not only to sponsor but also to empower the youth digitally, ensuring their voices are heard and talents recognised on a broader scale.”

truTalent is also proud to partner with the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), with a focus on community radio stations within the Eastern Cape. Community radio stations often serve as fertile ground for talent development, and MDDA’s involvement will further amplify the exposure and opportunities for emerging talents in the region. Some of trufm’s on-air talent from regional radio stations, who had previously won or came second during the competition include Boyz Mpunzi, who came from BayFM; Hlumela from Mdantsane FM; Slujah from Mdantsane FM; Ntombozuko from Mdantsane FM, and Sima Fiyo, who came from Nkqubela FM to name a few.

Mzuvukile Kashe, Executive Manager of Projects at the MDDA stated that, “The Media Development and Diversity Agency is thrilled to support truTalent 2024, especially in our commitment to community radio development. This collaboration not only provides a platform for aspiring talents but also strengthens the role of community radio in nurturing and showcasing local talent.”

TruTalent officially launches on 9 January 2024, with the following dates being key to the project:

Audition phase: 18 January to 10 February 2024, in six towns across the Eastern Cape are scheduled as follows: Friday, 19 January 2024: Matatiele Saturday, 20 January 2024: Bizana Saturday, 27 January 2024: Mthatha Friday, 2 February 2024: East London Saturday, 3 February 2024: Komani Saturday, 10 February 2024: Gqeberha

Workshops: 17 February 2024.

Voting: 19 February to 14 March , 2024.

truTalent Announcement: 15 March 2024, on trufm Drive 326

truTalent 2024 is not just a talent search, but it is a life-changing opportunity, providing hands-on experience and employment opportunities to winners. To register to be part of auditions, entrants are encouraged to click on this link https://tru.5v.co.za that can also be found on trufm’s website, which is www.trufm.co.za as well as on trufm’s social media platforms @trufm on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram | @trufmza on Tik Tok.

END

For media inquiries, please contact:

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590

**About trufm:**

Trufm is the only radio station that targets the youth (15-35) of the Eastern Cape. It is the second biggest regional radio station in the Eastern Cape, spanning 262 000 audiences, a figure above some of Johannesburg’s hottest frequencies. Prior to the launch of the new transmitter, the station reached as far as Bizana in the eastern-most part of Eastern Cape, Makhanda (former Grahamstown) in the southern-most part and Queenstown in the northern-most part of Eastern Cape. The station prides itself as being the fertile ground that produced several well-known personalities and professionals who are now serving in more established radio brands. The station’s music format offers a diverse range of upbeat urban contemporary music. The brand’s tone and sound is upbeat, positive, inspiring, empowering, interactive and encapsulates the aspirations, style, language, lifestyle and future of the Eastern Cape youthful audience. The station’s premise is that they do it #LikeNooneElse