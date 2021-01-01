TRU FM: A VOICE OF YOUTH CULTURE

This youth month, SABC recognizes Trufm, a station that reflects the aspirations of the youth in the Eastern Cape Region. TruFM is a fully expressive, and interactive station that is unyielding in its pursuit of inspiring, motivating, and empowering its listeners. It is an interactive platform that encourages young people to engage in discourse and become change-makers.

With its fully inclusive, hits-driven, and culturally relevant sound, TruFM relates to the audience’s lifestyle and attitudes. It has a digital presence that reaches out to people in tertiary institutions and hangout spots all throughout South Africa and the world. It communicates through high-quality audio and captivating and engaging visual content; allowing a fashion-forward and socially savvy online community to interact with a brand that prioritizes the user in all it does.

It is only appropriate for the SABC to celebrate a station that encourages individualism, radiates positivity, is trustworthy, and values diversity. A station that not only informs, entertains, and educates but has become a voice for youth culture, is worth bragging about.

Be on the lookout for more content on Tru FM on our social media platforms.