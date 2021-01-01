THOBELA FM “Mošate Wa Tsebo Le Boithabišo“

SABC recognizes its Sepedi radio station, Thobela FM this September. Thobela FM started in 1960 as Radio Bantu, which characterized all the marginalized ethnic groups of the time. It was then called Radio Lebowa in 1962, reflecting the name of the former homeland – Lebowa. Some of the station popular programmes during that era included Sebokuboku, Tate Sekwakwalala, Tla Moya, Nteletse, Baithuti Kgothekgothe, and Na molao o reng? The station commanded over six million listeners at that time. It was also known for its compelling radio dramas, including the radio turned TV show, ‘Di million tsa kiriri’.

The station then inherited its present name, Thobela FM “Mošito o tšwela pele” In 1998 after the democratic dispensation in order to adjust itself with the millennial developments. For the previous decades of its existence, Thobela FM has been one of the best radio stations in South Africa, and number one preferred radio station in the Limpopo Province. The station now enjoys listenership of over 3 million in South Africa and abroad.

In 2014, the station embarked on a new station imaging, changing its slogan to “Mošate Wa Tsebo Le Boithabišo“, which led to winning various accolades including being named “The Best Radio Station“ at the South African Radio Awards.