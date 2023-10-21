“The Sauce” – Your Weekly Dose of Celebrity Culture and Entertainment!

SABC1 and Bonngoe Productions are thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new entertainment show, “The Sauce,” set to ignite screens and captivate viewers. Get ready to dive into the world of glitz, glamour, and the latest celebrity happenings with “The Sauce,” on SABC 1 every Saturday at 19:30. This sizzling show is your passport to the word on the social and celebrity streets. Getting that tea while it is piping hot.

This fresh and edgy production is the viewer’s ultimate link to the latest in celebrity and pop culture, offering them an unorthodox, unpredictable take on interviews and wild takedowns of everything celebrity, entertainment news, influence, and lifestyle, bringing them all the good, the bad, and everything in between. With a tongue-in-cheek comedic approach, the show will dissect the latest news headlines and share exclusive scoops that are about to break.

“The Sauce” is more than just a show; it is an attitude, a lifestyle, an influencer! Hosted by the beautiful, charismatic, and witty Nomalanga Shozi, who will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the week’s hottest, and sometimes weirdest, stories in pop culture. Along with her weekly guest(s), they will engage in a mix of personal anecdotes and unfiltered opinions, ensuring the viewer is plugged into the trendiest DOs and DON’Ts while delivering the latest news from the world of the famed.

One of the unique features of “The Sauce” is its commitment to fairness, which provides celebrities with an opportunity to share their perspective on any news that has recently trended. Some of the celebrities that viewers can look forward to in the show include Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert, Focalistic, Lungile Thabethe, Zithobe Macheli, Mbali Mkhize, Phupho Gumede, Kgosi Lesego, Tumelo Mpholo and Fresh Caddy.

But that is not all! The viewers can be a part of “The Sauce” experience by visiting (@thesauce_sabc1), FB (@thesaucesabc) and X (@TheSauceSABC1) to share their scoops, provide commentary on the latest celebrity news, and interact with the show in real-time.

Tune in with The Sauce every Saturday at 19:30, starting 21 October 2023, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!

