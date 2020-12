THE SABC WELCOMES THE RULING OF THE HIGH COURT REGARDING MICHAEL OWEN PRODUCTION’S URGENT APPLICATION TO INTERDICT UKHOZI FM’S ‘INGOMA EHLUKANISA UNYAKA’

Johannesburg – Thursday, 31 December 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes today’s Court Order of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division in Johannesburg striking off from the roll an urgent application brought by Mr. Owen Ndlovu’s Michael Owen Production (MOP), for lack of urgency. Michael Owen Production has been ordered to pay the legal costs of the SABC on an attorney and clients scale, including costs of counsel.