THE SABC SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON THE CONTENTS OF AN ANONYMOUS EMAIL ON SOCIAL MEDIA REGARDING THE PAYMENT OF GHOST WORKERS

Johannesburg – Sunday, 17 December 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the contents of an anonymous email on social media regarding the payment of ‘ghost workers’ at the SABC News division.

In this regard, the Corporation would like to set the record straight on this matter and confirm that the SABC Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare has launched an extensive investigation into freelance contracts that turned out to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent.

One of the managers under investigation tendered a resignation with immediate effect, while other staff members are facing disciplinary processes. The matter is addressed within the SABC’s human resources policies and will also be referred to the other relevant authorities for further investigation.

The SABC would also like to appeal to the public to refrain from distributing the fake email that contains unverified information.

Ends

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590