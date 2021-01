THE SABC CONCLUDES SECTION 189 PROCESS

Johannesburg, Thursday, 07 January 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has concluded its Section 189 process after an extensive 6-month consultation process. This process comprised 48 consultations, including 7 CCMA facilitated consultative sessions, 9 bilateral sessions, 28 divisional structure consultative sessions and 4 facilitated sessions by an Independent Labour Expert.