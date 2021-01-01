THE ROLE OF THE PUBLIC BROADCASTER IN HERITAGE PRESERVATION

The issue of heritage in the context of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is one that is often thought-provoking, especially when one considers the rich history of the SABC and the role the public broadcaster has played in shaping narratives and perspectives that have impacted society since its inception through an Act of Parliament in 1936.

The SABC’s mission is to inform, educate, and entertain the public through its radio, video, and digital platforms. One can only imagine how challenging it is for an organization to fulfill such a mandate in a country as diverse as South Africa (SA). With its content and programming, the SABC has done an impeccable job in this regard, both on radio and on its video entertainment platforms. But where does one even begin to understand and decipher the legacy and influence that the SABC has had in creating a cultural identity in the post-democratic SA by ensuring that there is an appreciation and representation of diverse voices across the length and breadth of SA?

From a video entertainment perspective, there are several programmes and shows that demonstrate the SABC’s significant role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage from a language and artistic point of view. Of the many programs to choose from, including Pasella, 7 de Laan, Ezodumo, Isidingo, Yizo Yizo, Generations, and many others, Muvhango is one of the SABC’s television programs that has carried appeal and relevance over the years. This is because prior to the attainment of freedom and the dawn of democracy in 1994, television programs that catered for indigenous languages were broadcast mainly in the Nguni (namely IsiZulu and IsiXhosa) or Sotho (namely Setswana, Sepedi, and SeSotho) language groups.

This meant that the majority of South Africans had little exposure to the languages in the northern region now known as Limpopo Province. Thus, the broadcasting of Muvhango became a historic turning point in the acceptance of diversity and inclusivity in the context of the marginalized, where all languages and cultures are considered, as stated in the Constitution.

SABC’s radio portfolio consists of 19 renowned radio stations. They cater to all 11 of SA’s official languages, including the ! Xu and Khwe which is spoken mainly in the Northern Cape, through its X K FM radio station. The commitment of the public broadcaster to promote and advance the preservation of SA’s heritage agenda is further strengthened in this environment. The African-language radio stations have the highest exclusive listenership, led by Ukhozi FM with approximately 7,813,000 million listeners. Together they have a listenership of about 23,851,000 million, another indication of the significant role SABC plays in ensuring that the citizenry is served in the language of their choice, further contributing to their continued existence.

The world is changing at breakneck speed, where globalization and the influence of technology have welded societies and communities together, making it easier and more plausible to learn, explore, inform, and interact with individuals from various backgrounds and cultures. One can infer that this has led or contributed immensely to the dominance of western culture over the rest of the world, especially in developing countries. Consequently, this can, and to some degree has had a negative impact on cultural heritage and its overall importance, in the context of identity inSA.

It is therefore imperative that the public broadcaster continues to fulfill its mandate and contribute to furthering the preservation and, in some cases, restoration of SA’s cultural heritage through meaningful partnerships with credible and reputable like-minded organizations to support initiatives and activities that directly relate to cultural heritage.

By Ndileka Cola