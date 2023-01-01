THE MASKED SINGER SOUTH AFRICA RUNNER-UP RHINO RETURNS FOR ANOTHER STINT ON THE SHOW KURT DARREN IS THIS WEEK’S GUEST DETECTIVE, TRYING TO UNRAVEL THE MUSIC MYSTERIES

South African icon Kurt Darren, best known for his singing, songwriting, lively stage performances and multiple music awards, pulled the wool over The Masked Singer South Africa’s detective panel in Season 1, disguised as the fun-filled contest’s formidable runner-up, Rhino.

For many weeks, the four investigators – J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe – incorrectly guessed that Rhino was a rugby or sports giant with an incredible singing talent. Eventually, J’Something cracked the code, naming Kurt as the celebrity behind the massively popular mammal in the cool biker outfit.

This week, Rhino, aka Kurt, returns to the Masked Singer South Africa stage to assist the detectives with their efforts to unravel who the big-name stars disguised in Season 2’s spectacular costumes are. Kurt’s insights might come in handy at just the right time with his first-hand experience of the tricks the masked singers use to stay anonymous right until the end. During their first five weeks on Season 2 detective duty, they have struggled to make sense of the cryptic clues the masked celebrity culprits handed out.

The Masked Singer South Africa files to be opened this week belong to Blue Crane, Boombox, Gold, Owl, Monster and Ice Cream.

One of these dazzling characters will be unmasked, while the remaining five will join Giraffe, Mielie, Butterfly, Rainbow and Diamond in the Top 10.

The celebrities who have been revealed so far are the legendary actress Ntathi Moshesh (Springbok), internationally-renowned comedienne Celeste Ntuli (Tortoise), Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco (Star) and UFC world champion Dricus du Plessis (Wildebeest).



Everybody’s favourite guessing game, proudly sponsored by AndolexÒ, is screened on S3 (formerly known as SABC 3) on Saturdays at 18:30. The rebroadcasts are on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00 and S3 on Fridays at 18:00.

Join the conversation on social media using #MaskedSingerSA.

Instagram- @MaskedSingerZA

TikTok- @MaskedSingerZA

Facebook- Masked Singer South Africa

X- @MaskedSingerZA

YouTube- Masked Singer South Africa

-ends