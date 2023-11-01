The Expresso Morning Show’s Exciting Evolution: Zanele Potelwa Brings Fresh Energy As New Live Studio Host From Johannesburg

Johannesburg, 1 November 2023 | S3 and The Expresso Morning Show are delighted to welcome Zanele Potelwa as the newest addition to the show’s hosts. Zanele’s arrival promises to bring a fresh energy and a vibrant presence to the popular breakfast show, enhancing the viewer experience. Zanele will make her debut on the show on Friday 17 November 2023.

Zanele continues to be one of the brightest stars in the local entertainment landscape. As a popular radio presenter and television host, Zanele’s infectious presenting style makes her a perfect fit for S3’s Expresso.

“It’s great that Zanele is going to add her colourful energy to the Expresso team. It is also encouraging to see a talent groomed by the SABC being given an opportunity on one of S3’s flagship programmes, we wish her all the success together with the show,” David Makubyane, Head of Platforms Video Entertainment at the SABC says.

“When we speak of dreams coming true, working for Cardova and the Expresso Morning Show is exactly that. A few years ago, when Expresso had their presenter search, I didn’t enter, but I still posted a video online of how I would have entered, had I been able to at the time. It has always been something I hoped for, and Expresso has always been a show I admired,” Zanele fondly recalls. “I can’t believe I get to start this new journey! It’s a huge career highlight getting to be part of many South Africans’ mornings by waking them up in the best way possible, on S3.”

Zanele adds “I’ve always viewed entertainment as a privilege. Every stage is an honour and I hope this dream coming true for me reminds people, especially the youth, that our dreams are valid, and blessings delayed are not blessings denied. I’m beyond grateful to God for this amazing opportunity and to the mighty SABC for trusting me and to Cardova for believing in me. I can’t wait to wake up with South Africa on Expresso and to have lunch with them on the airwaves during my radio show!”

With the addition of Zanele as its newest host, Expresso has revealed that it will now be broadcasting simultaneously from studios in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. The introduction of the Johannesburg studio is a significant milestone in the show’s history, it is a testament to the Expresso Morning Show’s commitment to providing fresh and engaging content to its audience.

With dual studios in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Expresso is well-equipped to offer an even more comprehensive view of South Africa. The dual studio format enables the show to feature a broader spectrum of guests, content, and live broadcasts from different regions of the country. It strengthens the program’s connection with metropolitan millennial viewers across the country.

The Expresso Morning Show has been a reliable source of inspiration and entertainment for its viewers, and Zanele Potelwa’s addition to the team alongside it’s brand-new studio space promises to continue this tradition. South African mornings are about to become even more engaging and enjoyable.

Open Up to new world of entertainment with The Expresso Morning Show weekdays at 6am, only on S3.

