THE 2023 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL TO BE BROADCAST ON S3

Johannesburg, 7 September 2023 – S3 is pleased to announce that the channel will broadcast the 2023 edition of the annual Global Citizen Festival Central Park on Saturday 23rd of September 2023 at 21:30.

S3 has been in the forefront of Global Citizen Festival and continues to do so with this edition of Global Citizen offering. The S3 brand is committed to being part of a movement that aims to eradicate poverty and promotes active citizenship on a global stage.

The Global Citizen Festival Central Park focuses on Systemic Reforms For Equity, For The Planet, For Food and For Jobs.

Global Citizen is the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy, and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen’s team operates from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival takes place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City and will showcase performances by artists such as Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Ms Lauryn Hill, Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson.

Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, and Wangari Kuria are also set to participate at the event, which will be broadcast live around the world.

In 1990, according to the World Bank, 2 billion people were living in extreme poverty. Years of unified action on a global scale saw that number reduced to less than 650 million by 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, for the first time in a generation, extreme poverty is on the rise, threatening to undermine decades of progress.

About Global Citizen

About S3

S3 is a revamped channel servicing the independent thinker and the progressive South African millennial. We want our viewers to open up to new lands, new content, new ideas and new ways of being. Through this new positioning, S3 invites viewers to take in all the new programming that is on offer; to open up to a dialogue with your public broadcasting channel. Ultimately, our vision is to foster the spirit of curiosity and spearhead a generation of free thinkers. S3 is opening itself up to new viewers. These viewers, who fall under the millennial umbrella, are more socially conscious and environmentally aware than their predecessors. They are progressive and open-minded and S3 will champion their frame of mind.

Open Up to new worlds of impact makers with the 2023 Global Citizen Concert set to be broadcast on S3 on Saturday 23 September 2023 at 21:30.

