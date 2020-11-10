Telkom SABC deal on streaming makes sense

On the eve of its halfyear earnings, telecommunications provider Telkom has chosen to go head to head with DStv by partnering with the SABC on a video streaming platform. In October Telkom said it was taking another stab at video streaming with a new service, TelkomONE, that has a focus on local content.

On Monday, the operator announced a five-year digital carriage partnership that will present TV and radio content from the SABC on one online platform. TelkomONE will stream live SABC’s TV channels 1, 2, Sport and Education, as well as all 19 SABC radio stations. The question now is whether free-to-air TV will be enough to challenge MultiChoice’s DStv Now and Showmax, as well as international offerings such as Netflix.

Source : Business Day

