STATEMENT | SABC RADIO PORTFOLIO SCOOPED 18 RADIO AWARDS

Johannesburg – Monday, 28 November 2022– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Radio portfolio received 18 awards at the Radio Awards 2022 ceremony held on Saturday night in Johannesburg. The awards received include big wins such as SAfm being announced the PBS radio station of the year while Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Siphiwo Magoda and Asakhe Ngxonono were inducted into the Hall of Fame and Brightstar categories respectively. The Group Executive for SABC Radio, Ms Nada Wotshela stated that “These accolades reflect the solid programming and marketing strategies which are intended to consistently deliver credible and captivating content offerings by our various radio brands. In addition, the immense contribution of cross functional teams has surely enabled this much welcomed recognition. Most importantly these awards serve as a testament that our mandated content continues to resonate with our audiences while ensuring that we play a significant role in the development of the South African communities.” Wotshela further stated that “despite our audiences being exposed to various media options radio remains a very powerful media platform which is easily accessible and reliable, and we appreciate the fact that SABC Radio portfolio continues to make its mark and receives warm accolades in various platforms within the industry”. The SABC Radio portfolio of 19 radio stations remains the undisputed leader in the market and is committed to the continued high performance of its brands and optimum value to its listeners amid a growing competitive landscape. The full list of the winners of the Radio awards is attached. Ends Issued By: Group Communications Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing) NtuliGM@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 071 877 0513