SABC INTERNAL STAFF COMPETITION

ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE: https://bit.ly/3x6Rgh3
By participating in the SABC’S Internal Staff, each entrant of this Competition agrees to the following terms and conditions:
- This Competition is open to ALL SABC Staff who are currently employed by the broadcaster
- This Competition comprises Giveaway Prizes, where 4 Entrants stand a chance to each win a giveaway during the duration of the Internal Staff Competition campaign.
- For an Entrant to be declared a Winner in this Internal Staff Competition Campaign Competition, an Entrant would have been the first one to correctly answer the question or questions posed by the SABC on the relevant day the question or questions is/are posed on the each of the social media platforms of the SABC (Website).
- Entrants must enter the Internal Staff Competition by following the SABC’s account @sabcportal on SABC social media platforms: Twitter: @sabcportal IG; @sabcportal FB: @sabcportal and to look out for the clues for the Competition. Entrants must also use the hashtag #WeAllAfrica as a subject line when interacting with the SABC for this
- The deadline for each category of the Competition will be on the date that the Competition category will run on the above digital platforms of the SABC from 8 June 2022.
- Winners in this Internal Staff Competition Freedom Month will be announced by the SABC at the end of the Competition on the above social media platforms and Winners will also directly contacted by the SABC via email.
- The SABC will endeavour to notify all the Winners by 30 June 2022 or within week after the date of the run of the Internal Staff Competition.
- If a Winner does not respond to SABC’s notification by 10 July 2022 close of business 16:30 pm, the SABC reserves the right to withdraw prize entitlement and the prize will be Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given.
- Each Winner of the Internal Staff Competition can select to have the Prize either delivered to the Winner’s chosen address or delivered as per arrangements made with a Winner for the collection of the Prize. A form of identification will be required from the Winner collecting the Giveaway
- A winner in this Competition consents to the SABC interviewing them live or otherwise SABC platforms and to the SABC broadcasting the interview audio clip/voice note or video on different SABC platforms.
- No other alternative is available on the Giveaway Prizes in this Internal Staff Competition.
- The Giveaway Prizes are therefore non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. The prize may not be claimed by a third party on behalf of a Winner.
- Notwithstanding anything in these Terms and Conditions, the SABC reserves the right at any time in its absolute discretion to: a) reject any wrong answers; b) amend any of the Competition terms and conditions without prior notice; c) block participants on SABC platforms if the SABC finds their submission offensive, obscene or not in line with the goals of this competition or SABC broadcast
- In the event of any dispute regarding these Terms and Conditions and/or the results thereof and all other matters relating to the Competition, the decision of SABC shall be final and no correspondence or discussions shall be entertained by the SABC.
- The SABC does not accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, liability injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by any Winner in connection with their participation in this Internal Staff Competition. The SABC further disclaims liability for any injury or damage to any Winner’s or any other person’s device relating to or resulting from participating in or downloading any material in connection with the 84YearsOfSABC Birthday Month Giveaway
- The SABC shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations in terms of this Competition where such failure is caused by something outside its Such circumstances shall include, but not be limited to, pandemics, outbreaks, weather conditions, fire, flood, hurricane, strike, industrial dispute, war, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, inevitable accidents, supervening legislation or any other circumstances amounting to force majeure.
- Each Entrant and/or Winner agrees to the SABC making their names and any and all entries/ user generated content/ audio clips/voice notes or video made available for this Competition in the SABC’s publications and/or on its websites and any other media, whether now known or invented in the future.
- If one or more conditions of these Terms and Conditions are void and/or invalid, this will not affect the validity of the remaining Terms and Conditions and/or any other specific terms for the contest.
- By entering any this Internal Staff Competition Freedom Month Competition, Each Entrant confirms that they have read and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, and by the decisions of the SABC, which are final in all matters relating to the Internal Staff Competition Freedom Month Competition. Any breach of these terms and conditions will result in the disqualification from the Internal Staff Competition Freedom Month Competition or the forfeiture of the No correspondence will be entered into.