SKEEM SAAM NEW TIMESLOT PERFORMANCE OVER 3.2 MILLION VIEWERSHIP ANGEKE BAS’KHONE

Johannesburg, 5 March 2024 – SABC1 is excited to share that the daily drama Skeem Saam, produced by Peu Communications, achieved a massive historical audience rating of over 3.2 million viewers last night, 4 March 2024 when the popular drama debuted in the new timeslot of 19:30.

The move to a new timeslot was announced by the channel in January 2024, and the change kicked off last night with plots ranging from Leeto discovering that his friend Bullet has been lying to him, Jacobeth accusing Magongwa of witchcraft after being hit by a truck in front of his gate and Sthoko offering to cook dinner for Babeile and Lewatle, is there a new romance on the card in Turfloop?

Skeem Saam promises to continue delivering high quality and intriguing storylines, introducing a new face in April, but the viewers will have to wait and see who joins the Skeem Saam family next. The battle between Lehasa and Khwezi intensifies and there is hope for Pretty as she might have found the perfect firm to finish her articles.

“As the Public Broadcaster we wanted to make sure that we align with the audiences and to give them what they have asked for. We are proud of the performance of the first night and are looking forward to more highlights and wins with the Skeem Saam move. Thank you to the SABC1 audiences for walking the journey with us!” – SABC1 Channel Head – Ofentse Thinane.

‘Angeke Baskone’ with Skeem Saam at 19:30 weekdays, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!