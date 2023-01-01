SICELO BUTHELEZI JOINS SKEEM SAAM

We say hello to actor Sicelo Buthelezi as he joins the cast of Skeem Saam. He is set to play the role of ‘Tobias (Toby) Maswahla’.
‘Toby’ is a university student with a mischievous streak who gets expelled and is forced to move to Turfloop after causing some serious trouble back in Johannesburg.
He turns over a new leaf, starts attending Turfloop University and even gets a part time job.
He tries to stay away from trouble, but will trouble stay away from him?
“Having joined the Skeem Saam family has been amazing. It’s a different environment, but it still feels like home. I’m enjoying it”says Sicelo.
He will make his debut on the 2nd April 2024.