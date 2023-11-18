#SAMA29 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup of Presenters and Performers As SABC1 carries out the live broadcast

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs), a distinguished hallmark in the nation’s music scene, is set to make a glorious return for its 29th edition. #SAMA29 promises an extraordinary celebration of South African talent in collaboration with the esteemed music concert Africa Fest. The event is scheduled to grace the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on 17 and 18 November 2023, offering an unforgettable showcase of the rich diversity of South African music. #SAMA29 will be broadcast live on SABC1 on Saturday, 18 November 2023, at 20:00.

Taking the helm as the hosts for #SAMA29 are the dynamic duo DJ Sabby, known as “The Best Thing Ever” Mtshali, and Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi. With their infectious energy, magnetic charisma, and profound connections within the South African entertainment landscape, they are the perfect duo to lead this grand celebration of music excellence. Joining them as redcarpet hosts are the talented Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu, promising an unforgettable evening filled with glamour and excitement.

#SAMA29 promises a star-studded event and a captivating musical journey with an exceptional lineup of guest presenters, adding their unique flair to the awards ceremony. The presenters include Ayanda MVP Mdluli, Chymamusique, Celeste Ntuli, Criselda Kananda, Demi Lee, Eloise Cupido, Happy Ngidi, Jessica Nkosi, JR, Kabelo Mabalane, Lala Tuku, Loyiso Bala, Ms Cosmo Nothemba Madumo, Nomcebo Zikode, Ready D and Sol Phenduka.

Adding to the excitement, audiences and viewers at home will be treated to unforgettable performances by Makhadzi, Alter Ego, Tumelo.Za, Msaki, Kabza De Small, Mörda, Sincerely Ann, Blxckie, 25K and Loatinover Pounds, among others. The evening will also feature a moving tribute performed by Langa Mavuso, The Jesus Collective and Wouter Kellerman, honouring those in the industry who have passed away.

The South African Music Awards, an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in the South African music industry, has a legacy spanning nearly three decades. SAMAs continue to symbolise excellence, diversity, and innovation in the vibrant South African music landscape. Tickets are available for R200 from Computicket.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi: “Dreaming, celebrating, and embracing the essence of South African music, #SAMA29 is not just an event; it’s a testament to the exceptional talent that defines our industry. Our hosts, DJ Sabby, Nomalanga Shozi, Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu epitomise the energy and charisma that makes South African music shine. Audiences at the Sun Bet Arena and viewers at home can anticipate a night of grandeur and musical brilliance, so we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the best in South African music.”

Notes to editors:

The eligibility period for SAMA29 is between 1 February 2022 and 14 April 2023. The submissions period was between 6 March 2023 and 14 April 2023.

The awards ceremony will take place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine on 18 November 2023 and broadcast live on SABC1 at 20:00

Sponsors for SAMA29 are SABC1; Department of Sports Arts and Culture; SABC; PRASA; SAMPRA; SAMRO; CAPASSO; Proudly SA; ViB Mobile and AfroBotanics.

Tickets are available at Computicket from R200. https://tickets.computicket.com/event/africa_fest/7232986/7232990/82473

Catch #SAMA29 on Saturday 18 November 2023 at 20:00, also streaming on SABC Plus.

