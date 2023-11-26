SALUTING, CELEBRATING AND REWARDING GOSPEL EXCELLENCE CROWN GOSPEL AWARDS ON SABC2

SABC2 is excited to close off the year with the celebration of the 16th anniversary of The Crown Gospel Music, taking place on Sunday, 26th November 2023. The Awards will be broadcast on SABC2 on Sunday 3rd of December 2023 at 19:30.

In the history of The Crown Gospel Music Awards, they will be held for the first time in Gauteng, moving from KZN to FNB Stadium.

Khaya Mthethwa returns as the host, alongside media personality Rorisang Thandekiso, with performances from artists such as Xolly Mcwango, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Nathi Sithole, Sipho Ngwenya, The Tshwane Gospel Choir and DJ Happy Girl.

The Crown Gospel Music Awards salutes and celebrates excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond.

This category presenters for this year include former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, actor extraordinaire Vuyo Dabula, Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Mchunu, founder of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

In the running for The Best Gospel Artist Award are the following artists: Omega Kenou, Andile Majola, Canaan Nyathi, Jumbo Nyangiwe and Tebs David. In The Best Gospel Song Award: Tebs David, Butho Vuthela, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Nathi Sithole, and Jumbo Nyangiwe will contest to see who wins the award.

“Now in their 16th year, the SABC is very proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Crown Gospel Awards since their inception. This year’s awards are exciting because, for the first time in their history, they will be held in the economic hub of the country, Gauteng, and South Africans, especially gospel fans, will be treated to spiritually uplifting performances featuring their favourite Gospel artists and the best that the country and the continent have to offer. The Crown Gospel Awards, the brainchild of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and the Gospel Powerhouse, are the only awards in the country and the African Continent that acknowledge and celebrate artists in the Gospel Music genre. SABC 2 is thrilled to be the broadcast channel for these awards, which promise to be the best.” – Jacqui Hlongwane, SABC2 Head of Programming.

LIST OF THE CROWN GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES 2023

Number Of Nominees Category Nominee Song/Show 2 Best Gospel Jazz Song Letia Take It To The Lord Swazi Holy Ghost Outpouring Clauds I Won’t Fear 4 Best Gospel Acapella JTG Gospel Choir Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye Reality 7 Baba Jehovah Praise Mass Choir E Jesu Yithi Laba Gospel Singers Thandaza 3 Best Gospel Rap AB Central Indoda Must Pray Vovee and LG Praying For Africa Milli The Shepherd Restore My Soul 2 Best Community Outreach Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele Mawelane Letia 4 Best Community Radio Station Tambo FM Buseka Nomandla Siyathuthuka FM Siphelele Ncebo Myeni Nqubeko Community Radio Sbonelo Mbatha Imbokodo FM – Opulence Radio Angel Poe 4 Best Gospel TV Show Amahubo Urban Brew Women With Purpose One Gospel Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti – Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN Umthombo Soweto TV 4 Best Gospel Producer Album 3C Live Go Explo Tebs David Bheka Mthethwa 4 Best Gospel Newcomer Sibusiso Nzima Muzi Zimu Soso Sonwabo Maholwane Vuyile Mboniswa Ndumiso Zungu 4 Clap and Tap True Faith Full Gospel Choir Full Gospel Holy Choir Isaac And The Mighty Messengers Spiritual Gospel Choir 3 Best Amazioni Jehovah Praise Mass Choir King The David Bhekani King Mncube 3 Best Gospel Itende Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo Uphakeme Kakhulu Jumbo Makabongwe Jesu Sindiswa Maseko Umoya Ka Jehovah 4 Best Gospel Video Bulelani Ndebele Sbu Banda King D Music Dr Excel 4 Best Gospel Collaboration True Faith Full Gospel Choir Full Gospel Holy Choir Isaac And The Mighty Messengers Spiritual Gospel Choir 4 Best Gospel Live Recording Gershom Ntimane Dumi Mkokstad Tebs David Boni Maleke 4 Best Gospel Group 3C Live Tembisa Gospel Group Go Explo Di Bruin 5 Best Gospel Worship Song Colleen Maluleke Song of breakthrough 3C Live Communion with the King GO Explo Ufanel’udumo Sonwabo Bayede DR Excel Have your Way 4 Best of Africa Gospel Everton Mlalazi Sesame Tsepo Lesola Ov Prince 7 Best Traditional Gospel Show Lombard Matshinge Jehovah Shammah Rofhiwa Manyanga Johane 14 Butho Vuthela EtheBambelela Jonas Masotla Kena Kena Qiniso Nsele Ngokhala Kubani Canaan Nyathi Ungu Jehova Sbu Banda Sine Gama 4 Best Gospel Song Writer 3C Live Power In The Blood Andile Kamajola Sekudlule Konke Dumi Mkokstad Vumbelimnandi Gundo Nemekula U Mukhethwa 5 Best Classic of All Time Andile Kamajola Ngendlala Indumiso Ga Ndlela Ukhona Umoya Ongwele Babo Amatshe Thobekile Wonderful Day Joseph Tshawana Xihanya Nomu 6 Best Contemporary Gospel Song Jabulile J Miracle Worker King D Miracle Phindy P Ngobambelela Mnqobi Nxumalo Most Holy One Sbu Noah Malifezeke Franki and I Forgiven 4 Best Gospel Praise Song Tebs David Makabongwe 3C Live You Are Mnqobi Nxumalo Most Holy One Gershom Jeso o Tshepehile 3 Best Gospel Female Artist Londiwe Kamasondo Sindi Ntombela Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo 7 Best Gospel Male Artist Rofhiwa Manyaga Jumbo Nyangiwe Omega Kenou Zolisa Kwinana Canaan Nyathi Dumi Mkokstad Tebs David 4 Best Gospel Album 3C Live Communion With The King King D Perfect Love Coleen Maluleke Word Prayer Worship Dumi Mkokstad The Overflow Gcwala Kimi 4 Best Gospel Artist Omega Kenou Andile Majola Canaan Nyathi Jumbo Nyangiwe Tebs David Best Gospel Song Tebs David Makabongwe Butho Vuthela Ethembeni Bambelela Ntokozo Ngongoma Izindlela Zakhe Nathi Sithole Baba Mlondolozi Jumbo Nyangiwe Makabongwe Ujesu

Do not miss this year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, at 19:30, only on SABC2, your favourite family entertainment TV channel.

