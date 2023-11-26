SALUTING, CELEBRATING AND REWARDING GOSPEL EXCELLENCE CROWN GOSPEL AWARDS ON SABC2

SABC2 is excited to close off the year with the celebration of the 16th anniversary of The Crown Gospel Music, taking place on Sunday, 26th November 2023. The Awards will be broadcast on SABC2 on Sunday 3rd of December 2023 at 19:30.

In the history of The Crown Gospel Music Awards, they will be held for the first time in Gauteng, moving from KZN to FNB Stadium.

Khaya Mthethwa returns as the host, alongside media personality Rorisang Thandekiso, with performances from artists such as Xolly Mcwango, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Nathi Sithole, Sipho Ngwenya, The Tshwane Gospel Choir and DJ Happy Girl.

The Crown Gospel Music Awards salutes and celebrates excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond.

This category presenters for this year include former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, actor extraordinaire Vuyo Dabula, Uzalo actor Nkanyiso Mchunu, founder of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

In the running for The Best Gospel Artist Award are the following artists: Omega Kenou, Andile Majola, Canaan Nyathi, Jumbo Nyangiwe and Tebs David. In The Best Gospel Song Award: Tebs David, Butho Vuthela, Ntokozo Ngongoma, Nathi Sithole, and Jumbo Nyangiwe will contest to see who wins the award.

“Now in their 16th year, the SABC is very proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Crown Gospel Awards since their inception. This year’s awards are exciting because, for the first time in their history, they will be held in the economic hub of the country, Gauteng, and South Africans, especially gospel fans, will be treated to spiritually uplifting performances featuring their favourite Gospel artists and the best that the country and the continent have to offer. The Crown Gospel Awards, the brainchild of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and the Gospel Powerhouse, are the only awards in the country and the African Continent that acknowledge and celebrate artists in the Gospel Music genre. SABC 2 is thrilled to be the broadcast channel for these awards, which promise to be the best.” – Jacqui Hlongwane, SABC2 Head of Programming.

LIST OF THE CROWN GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES 2023

Number Of Nominees Category Nominee Song/Show
2 Best Gospel Jazz Song Letia Take It To The Lord Swazi
    Holy Ghost Outpouring Clauds I Won’t Fear
4 Best Gospel Acapella JTG Gospel Choir Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye
    Reality 7 Baba
    Jehovah Praise Mass Choir E Jesu
    Yithi Laba Gospel Singers Thandaza
3 Best Gospel Rap AB Central Indoda Must Pray
    Vovee and LG  Praying For Africa
    Milli The Shepherd Restore My Soul
2 Best Community Outreach Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele  
    Mawelane Letia  
4 Best Community Radio Station Tambo FM Buseka Nomandla
    Siyathuthuka FM Siphelele Ncebo Myeni
    Nqubeko Community Radio Sbonelo Mbatha
    Imbokodo FM – Opulence Radio  Angel Poe
4 Best Gospel TV Show Amahubo Urban Brew
    Women With Purpose One Gospel
    Imvuselelo – Dumisa Hello Mamoruti – Gospel Lifestyle Zion Reloaded -1KZN
    Umthombo Soweto TV
4 Best Gospel Producer Album 3C Live

 

  
    Go Explo  
    Tebs David  
    Bheka Mthethwa  
4 Best Gospel Newcomer Sibusiso Nzima  
    Muzi Zimu  
    Soso Sonwabo Maholwane  
    Vuyile Mboniswa  
    Ndumiso Zungu  
4 Clap and Tap True Faith Full Gospel Choir  
    Full Gospel Holy Choir  
    Isaac And The Mighty Messengers  
    Spiritual Gospel Choir  
3 Best Amazioni Jehovah Praise Mass Choir  
    King The David  
    Bhekani King Mncube  
3 Best Gospel Itende Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo Uphakeme Kakhulu
    Jumbo Makabongwe Jesu
    Sindiswa Maseko Umoya Ka Jehovah
4 Best Gospel Video Bulelani Ndebele  
    Sbu Banda  
    King D Music  
    Dr Excel  
4 Best Gospel Collaboration True Faith Full Gospel Choir  
    Full Gospel Holy Choir  
    Isaac And The Mighty Messengers  
    Spiritual Gospel Choir  
4 Best Gospel Live Recording Gershom Ntimane  
    Dumi Mkokstad  
    Tebs David  
    Boni Maleke  
4 Best Gospel Group 3C Live  
    Tembisa Gospel Group  
    Go Explo  
    Di Bruin  
5 Best Gospel Worship Song Colleen Maluleke Song of breakthrough
    3C Live Communion with the King
    GO Explo Ufanel’udumo
    Sonwabo Bayede
    DR Excel Have your Way
4 Best of Africa Gospel

Everton Mlalazi

  
    Sesame  
    Tsepo Lesola  
    Ov Prince  
7 Best Traditional Gospel Show Lombard Matshinge Jehovah Shammah
    Rofhiwa Manyanga Johane 14
    Butho Vuthela EtheBambelela
    Jonas Masotla Kena Kena
    Qiniso Nsele Ngokhala Kubani
    Canaan Nyathi Ungu Jehova
    Sbu Banda Sine Gama
4 Best Gospel Song Writer 3C Live Power In The Blood
    Andile Kamajola Sekudlule Konke
    Dumi Mkokstad Vumbelimnandi
    Gundo Nemekula U Mukhethwa
5 Best Classic of All Time  Andile Kamajola  Ngendlala Indumiso
    Ga Ndlela Ukhona Umoya Ongwele
    Babo Amatshe
    Thobekile Wonderful Day
    Joseph Tshawana Xihanya Nomu
6 Best Contemporary Gospel Song Jabulile J Miracle Worker
    King D Miracle
    Phindy P Ngobambelela
    Mnqobi Nxumalo Most Holy One
    Sbu Noah  Malifezeke
    Franki and I Forgiven
4 Best Gospel Praise Song   Tebs David Makabongwe
    3C Live You Are
    Mnqobi Nxumalo Most Holy One
    Gershom Jeso o Tshepehile
3 Best Gospel Female Artist Londiwe Kamasondo  
    Sindi Ntombela  
    Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo  
7 Best Gospel Male Artist Rofhiwa Manyaga  
    Jumbo Nyangiwe  
    Omega Kenou  
    Zolisa Kwinana  
    Canaan Nyathi  
    Dumi Mkokstad  
    Tebs David  
4 Best Gospel Album 3C Live Communion With The King
    King D Perfect Love
    Coleen Maluleke Word Prayer Worship
    Dumi Mkokstad The Overflow Gcwala Kimi
4 Best Gospel Artist   

 

 Omega Kenou  
    Andile Majola  
    Canaan Nyathi  
    Jumbo Nyangiwe Tebs David  
  Best Gospel Song  Tebs David Makabongwe
    Butho Vuthela  Ethembeni Bambelela
    Ntokozo Ngongoma Izindlela Zakhe
    Nathi Sithole Baba Mlondolozi
    Jumbo Nyangiwe Makabongwe Ujesu

Do not miss this year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, at 19:30, only on SABC2, your favourite family entertainment TV channel.

For more information and interview opportunities, contact the SABC2 Publicity office.

 

For media enquiries:

Caroline Phalakatshela

Publicity Specialist

Video Entertainment

072 382 2032

 