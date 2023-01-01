SAFTAs17

The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs17) ceremony was held this past weekend to honour and celebrate the best of the South African Film and Television industry.

The main awards were broadcast live on S3 at 8pm tonight and saw the SABC’s Video Entertainment division win 6 Golden Horns. South Africa’s much-loved duo Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe turned host, Zozibini Tunzi, excellently co-piloted the main show, which was a first for both!

As a lead up to the main broadcast, the red carpet was presented to the viewers by two award winning hosts Pamela Mtanga and Thabiso Makhubela.

SABC1’’s documentary feature Lobola, A Pride’s True Price? presented by filmmaker Sihle Hlophe won the awards for the Best Achievement in Directing and Best Documentary Feature. The Best Competition Reality Show went to Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars while Best Factual Programme went to Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom. Seasoned actor Craig Urbani walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama for his role on Makoti Season 2.

Skeem Saam actors Lebohang Elephant, Clement Maosa and Hellen Motsuki were joined by Generations – The Legacy’s Refilwe Madumo and Pearl Monama, Muvhango’s Ronewa Mudau, Uzalo’s Thuthuka Mthembu, Makoti’s Craig Urbani, Andile Gaelesiwe and Dr. VVO Mkhize as presented various award categories on the night.

The Craft Awards were held on Friday 29th September 2023 and will be broadcast on S3 on the 6th October 2023 at 20:30.

Congratulations to all the SABC Video Entertainment winners.

