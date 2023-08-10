SAFTA AWARDS: SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT SCORES 51 NOMINATIONS FOR 2023.

Johannesburg, 10 August 2023 – SABC Video Entertainment celebrates the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards with 51 nominations. At the forefront is SABC1 with 24 nominations, followed by SABC2 with 20 nominations and S3 with seven nominations.
In the running for the public votes for Best TV Presenter are Kamo Moth (Heavy Hitters), Emo Adams (Noot vir Noot), Denver Vraagom (Words and Numbers) and Katlego Maboe (Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars).
Viewers will also get another opportunity to vote for their favourite soapies with Generations: The Legacy, Giyani Land of Blood, Muvhango, Skeem Saam, The Estate and Uzalo nominated in the public votes category of Most Popular TV Soap Or Telenovela.
Voting lines will be open from 9 August 2023, and the voting codes will be available on all SAFTAs social media platforms and the NFVF website. Voting will close on 27 September 2023 at 23h59.
In the documentary categories, SABC1s Lobola, A Brides True Price? received two nominations, Best Achievement In Directing and Best Documentary Feature and Pale Ya Kosa on SABC2 nominated for Best Achievement In Editing.
Takalani Sesame and Words and Numbers was nominated in the children category for Best Children Programmes.
Skeem Saam scored four nominations in the categories Best Supporting Actress (Dieketseng Mnisi), Best Supporting Actor (Refilwe Letsholonyane), Best Actress in a TV Soap (Elizabeth Serunye and Hariette Manamela).
Best Actor In TV Comedy nominations goes to Kwa Mamazala Michael Mabizela and Ou Toppies Tobie Cronje.
SABC Video Entertainment SAFTA 2023 nominees list
|Category
|Programme Title
|Production House / Practitioner
|Channel
|Best Achievement In Editing, Documentary
|Pale Ya Kosa
|Leeroy Moyo
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Directing – Documentary
|Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
|Sihle Hlophe
|SABC1
|Best Documentary Short
|Tribe
|Just Films
|SABC2
|Best Documentary Feature
|Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
|Passion Seed Communications
|SABC1
|Best Children’s Programme
|Takalani Sesame
|Sesame Workshop South Africa
|SABC2
|Words and Numbers Series 10
|Johan Stemmet Entertainment Enterprises
|SABC2
|Best Factual Programme
|Ingono Yomsamo
|Bar leader TV
|SABC1
|Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom
|Red Sugar Productions
|SABC2
|Best Competition Reality Show
|Dance Yo Dumo S1
|Urban Brew Studios
|SABC1
|The Taste Master SA
|Cardova Productions
|SABC2
|Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars
|Cardova Productions
|S3
|Best Structured Reality Show
|DJ Zinhle – The Unexpected
|Brightfire Pictures & Rawkraft Media
|SABC1
|Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show
|Love Goes Wild S1
|Trace TV
|S3
|Spyskaart
|Media Club Productions
|SABC2
|Best Entertainment Programme
|In Die Kollig Met Series 2
|Stemmburg Television
|SABC2
|Noot vir Noot Series 46
|Stemmburg Television
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Sound – TV Comedy
|Ses’Top La
|Kurt Slabbert
|SABC1
|Best Achievement In Art Direction – TV Comedy
|Ou Toppies S1
|Louisa Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Scriptwriting -Tv Comedy
|Ou Toppies S1
|Ou Toppies S1
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Cinematography -Tv Comedy
|Karavaan
|Sunel Haasbroek
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – Tv Drama
|Good Men
|Portia Gumede, Steven Pillemer, Christo Davids, Duduzile Zamantungwa
Mabaso & Sunni Faba
|SABC1
|Best Achievement In Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela
|The Estate
|Vuyo Mokoena, Talya Smith & Zanele Shibiti
|S3
|Best Achievement In Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela
|The Estate
|Philiswa Sithole & Nomonde Ngema
|S3
|Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – Telenovela
|Giyani – Land of Blood
|Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon
|SABC2
|Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – TV Soap
|Generations: The Legacy
|MMSV Productions
|SABC1
|Uzalo
|Clive Madiya, Busisiwe Matonsi Zwane, Lorato Phefo & Pusetso Thibedi
|SABC1
|Best Supporting Actress In A TV Soap
|Skeem Saam
|Dieketseng Mnisi
|SABC1
|Best Supporting Actor In A TV Soap
|Skeem Saam
|Katlego Letsholonyana
|SABC1
|Best Supporting Actor In A Telenovela
|Giyani- Land of Blood
|Charles Baloyi
|SABC2
|Best Actress In A TV Soap
|Generations – The Legacy
|Refilwe Madumo
|SABC1
|Skeen Saam
|Elizabeth Serunye
|SABC1
|Skeem Saam
|Harriet Manamela
|SABC1
|Best Actress In A Telenovela
|The Estate
|Jo-Anne Reyneke
|S3
|Best Supporting Actress In A TV Drama
|Makoti
|Charmaine Mtinta
|SABC1
|Best Actor In A TV Drama
|Makoti
|Craig Urbani
|SABC1
|Makoti
|Don Nawa
|SABC1
|Ubettina Wethu
|Jason Willemse
|SABC1
|Best Supporting Actor In A TV Comedy
|Ses’Top La
|Trevor Gumbi
|SABC1
|Ses’Top La
|Warren Masemola
|SABC1
|Best Actor In A TV Comedy
|Kwa Mamazala
|Michael Mabizela
|SABC2
|Ou Toppies
|Tobbie Cronje
|SABC2
|Best TV Presenter (Public Vote)
|Heavy Hitters
|Kamo Moth
|SABC1
|Noot Vir Noot 46
|Emo Adams
|SABC2
|Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars
|Katlego Maboe
|S3
|Words and Numbers 10
|Denver Vraagom
|SABC2
|Most Popular TV Soap Or Telenovela (Public Vote)
|Generations: The Legacy
|MMSV Productions
|SABC1
|Giyani Land of Blood
|Tshedza Pictures
|SABC2
|Muvhango 23
|Word of Mouth
|SABC2
|Skeem Saam
|Peu
|SABC1
|The Estate
|Clive Morris Productions
|S3
|Uzalo
|Stained Glass TV
|SABC1
Congratulations to all the nominees.