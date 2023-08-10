SAFTA AWARDS: SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT SCORES 51 NOMINATIONS FOR 2023.

Johannesburg, 10 August 2023 – SABC Video Entertainment celebrates the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards with 51 nominations. At the forefront is SABC1 with 24 nominations, followed by SABC2 with 20 nominations and S3 with seven nominations.

In the running for the public votes for Best TV Presenter are Kamo Moth (Heavy Hitters), Emo Adams (Noot vir Noot), Denver Vraagom (Words and Numbers) and Katlego Maboe (Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars).

Viewers will also get another opportunity to vote for their favourite soapies with Generations: The Legacy, Giyani Land of Blood, Muvhango, Skeem Saam, The Estate and Uzalo nominated in the public votes category of Most Popular TV Soap Or Telenovela.

Voting lines will be open from 9 August 2023, and the voting codes will be available on all SAFTAs social media platforms and the NFVF website. Voting will close on 27 September 2023 at 23h59.

In the documentary categories, SABC1s Lobola, A Brides True Price? received two nominations, Best Achievement In Directing and Best Documentary Feature and Pale Ya Kosa on SABC2 nominated for Best Achievement In Editing.

Takalani Sesame and Words and Numbers was nominated in the children category for Best Children Programmes.

Skeem Saam scored four nominations in the categories Best Supporting Actress (Dieketseng Mnisi), Best Supporting Actor (Refilwe Letsholonyane), Best Actress in a TV Soap (Elizabeth Serunye and Hariette Manamela).

Best Actor In TV Comedy nominations goes to Kwa Mamazala Michael Mabizela and Ou Toppies Tobie Cronje.

SABC Video Entertainment SAFTA 2023 nominees list

Category Programme Title Production House / Practitioner Channel Best Achievement In Editing, Documentary Pale Ya Kosa Leeroy Moyo SABC2 Best Achievement In Directing – Documentary Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? Sihle Hlophe SABC1 Best Documentary Short Tribe Just Films SABC2 Best Documentary Feature Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? Passion Seed Communications SABC1 Best Children’s Programme Takalani Sesame Sesame Workshop South Africa SABC2 Words and Numbers Series 10 Johan Stemmet Entertainment Enterprises SABC2 Best Factual Programme Ingono Yomsamo Bar leader TV SABC1 Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom Red Sugar Productions SABC2 Best Competition Reality Show Dance Yo Dumo S1 Urban Brew Studios SABC1 The Taste Master SA Cardova Productions SABC2 Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars Cardova Productions S3 Best Structured Reality Show DJ Zinhle – The Unexpected Brightfire Pictures & Rawkraft Media SABC1 Best Structured Or Docu-Reality Show Love Goes Wild S1 Trace TV S3 Spyskaart Media Club Productions SABC2 Best Entertainment Programme In Die Kollig Met Series 2 Stemmburg Television SABC2 Noot vir Noot Series 46 Stemmburg Television SABC2 Best Achievement In Sound – TV Comedy Ses’Top La Kurt Slabbert SABC1 Best Achievement In Art Direction – TV Comedy Ou Toppies S1 Louisa Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen SABC2 Best Achievement In Scriptwriting -Tv Comedy Ou Toppies S1 Ou Toppies S1 SABC2 Best Achievement In Cinematography -Tv Comedy Karavaan Sunel Haasbroek SABC2 Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – Tv Drama Good Men Portia Gumede, Steven Pillemer, Christo Davids, Duduzile Zamantungwa Mabaso & Sunni Faba SABC1 Best Achievement In Wardrobe – TV Soap/Telenovela The Estate Vuyo Mokoena, Talya Smith & Zanele Shibiti S3 Best Achievement In Art Direction – TV Soap/Telenovela The Estate Philiswa Sithole & Nomonde Ngema S3 Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – Telenovela Giyani – Land of Blood Phathutshedzo Makwarela & Gwydion Beynon SABC2 Best Achievement In Scriptwriting – TV Soap Generations: The Legacy MMSV Productions SABC1 Uzalo Clive Madiya, Busisiwe Matonsi Zwane, Lorato Phefo & Pusetso Thibedi SABC1 Best Supporting Actress In A TV Soap Skeem Saam Dieketseng Mnisi SABC1 Best Supporting Actor In A TV Soap Skeem Saam Katlego Letsholonyana SABC1 Best Supporting Actor In A Telenovela Giyani- Land of Blood Charles Baloyi SABC2 Best Actress In A TV Soap Generations – The Legacy Refilwe Madumo SABC1 Skeen Saam Elizabeth Serunye SABC1 Skeem Saam Harriet Manamela SABC1 Best Actress In A Telenovela The Estate Jo-Anne Reyneke S3 Best Supporting Actress In A TV Drama Makoti Charmaine Mtinta SABC1 Best Actor In A TV Drama Makoti Craig Urbani SABC1 Makoti Don Nawa SABC1 Ubettina Wethu Jason Willemse SABC1 Best Supporting Actor In A TV Comedy Ses’Top La Trevor Gumbi SABC1 Ses’Top La Warren Masemola SABC1 Best Actor In A TV Comedy Kwa Mamazala Michael Mabizela SABC2 Ou Toppies Tobbie Cronje SABC2 Best TV Presenter (Public Vote) Heavy Hitters Kamo Moth SABC1 Noot Vir Noot 46 Emo Adams SABC2 Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars Katlego Maboe S3 Words and Numbers 10 Denver Vraagom SABC2 Most Popular TV Soap Or Telenovela (Public Vote) Generations: The Legacy MMSV Productions SABC1 Giyani Land of Blood Tshedza Pictures SABC2 Muvhango 23 Word of Mouth SABC2 Skeem Saam Peu SABC1 The Estate Clive Morris Productions S3 Uzalo Stained Glass TV SABC1

Congratulations to all the nominees.