SAfm celebrates 86th year of excellence in broadcasting

Did you know:

Did you know SAfm is the first radio station of SABC?

Did you know that June Dixon was the first Station Manager of SAfm?

Did you know that the first song played on SAfm was Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits?

Did you know that the station has had its current name, SAfm, since 1995?

Did you know that late Vuyo Mbuli was a South African television personality, news presenter at Morning Live and a Presenter of the Morning Talk 09h00-12h00 on SAfm? He was famous for a phrase “I’m nice & you” when greeted by listeners on-air and some listeners used to be infuriated by it, but he insisted on greeting them that way.