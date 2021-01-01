SABC’s Leanne Manas to receive the National Order of Merit from France

Congratulations are in order for SABC’s Leanne Manas, who received the award of Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) at the F rench Embassy on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.

The award is meant to recognize her immense contribution to journalism, media, and various critical charitable causes. It is a recognition of her extraordinary talent and resilience on our TV screens as she continues to inform South African s through her daily program Morning Live which she has been hosting on South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC for almost two decades.