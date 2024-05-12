SABC1 TO BROADCAST MTV SHUGA DOWN SOUTH SEASON 3 STARTS 12 MAY 2024

SABC1 introduces season 3 of the drama series MTV Shuga Down South on Sundays at 19:30, starting on 12 May 2024.

MTV Shuga Down South is a 10-part series featuring young people from different walks of life who navigate dramatic life challenges and learn how to take control of their sexual and mental health issues.

Ayanda Makayi returns as Sol, together with his sister Thuli, played by Dineo Rasedile, face their demons, and navigate life and the relentless challenges three years after losing their mother at the hands of their father. With their father now in jail and the two of them living in two different provinces, they rely on the support of their newly chosen friends and family to make responsible choices as young people in their sexual prime.

Season 3 kicks off with Thuli living unhappily with her aunt in KwaZulu-Natal. After an attempted rape incident, Thuli decides to take control of her own life and make her way back to Jozi so she can be with her brother. But Sol has his problems. He has since moved into a hijacked building in the heart of the CBD, barely able to feed himself and hustling hard to make ends meet. When Thuli pitches up on Sol’s doorstep, he faces the challenge of dealing with what he has been running from – his past. He agrees to let Thuli stay with him, but only if she promises to never breathe a word of what he has done to anyone in his new world and life. Thuli agrees to keep her brother’s secret as she looks forward to starting over.

Thuli soon finds a sense of belonging at a downtown NGO recreation centre, the Khanyisa Centre, that offers free health care services and after-school activities like drummies.

Through the centre, viewers get introduced to a host of new characters. Through the friends that they meet, we will cover issues around sexual health, substance abuse, TB, GBV and gender identity politics.

The series continues to be youthful and vibrant, reflecting on the realities of young South Africans while empowering them with the tools to lead meaningful lives, no matter what their circumstances are.

Cast List

Name Character Ayanda Makayi Sol Dineo Rasedile Thuli Ziya Xulu Warona Palesa Mothopi Vuvu Ayakha Ntunja Thembi Naret Loots Emma Tyson Mathonsi Snacks Lobisa Tsatsi Azania Ayanda Nzimande Kedibone Chidera Nwoha Khenzo

‘Being a channel for the youth and being at the forefront of youth matters, SABC1 creates a mirror and possible solution to the issues faced by the youth through content pieces. Each year, SABC1 selects issues that become the focus for the year, and the focus this year is on gender-based violence, HIV, mental health and education, jobs and careers. MTV Shuga Down is the first series acquired this year that intentionally addresses the pillars.’ – Channel Head SABC1: Ofentse Thinane.

Angeke Bas’khone with MTV Shuga Down South on Sunday at 19:30 only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!