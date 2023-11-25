SABC1 COMMEMORATES 40 YEARS OF SOUTH AFRICAN HIP-HOP

This November, SABC1 celebrates International 50 Years of Hip-Hop and 40 Years of Hip-Hop in South Africa. Exclusively bringing viewers a Sunday night packed documentaries as we go behind the scenes with some popular artists in a documentary slot at 6 pm every Sunday starting from 12 November 2023 until 26 November 2023, with Slaghuis Joint Elements, Ladies First Women In SA Hip Hop and Champion’s League. In addition to the Hip-Hop showcase is South Africa’s biggest Hip-Hop festival, Back to the City Music Festival 2023, which will broadcast on 25 November 2023 at 8 pm.

Slaghuis Joint Elements details the story behind one of South Africa’s most impactful Hip-Hop movements: Slaghuis, through the curious eye of a student of South African Hip-Hop culture and the Film Director, SPeeKa. The documentary takes the viewer to the very beginning in 2003 when a group of young South Africans from Diepkloof (Soweto) with a deep love for Hip-Hop during a time when the genre was still very questionable in SA culture and got together and established a platform where they could enjoy Hip-Hop music peacefully. Each member of the original group of friends details the building blocks of Slaghuis from their perspectives. The film draws to a close when one of the founding members drops a bomb regarding the future of the Slaghuis movement, and the viewer has a glimpse into the Slaghuis legacy.

Ladies First Women In SA Hip Hop is a 45-minute documentary that takes a look into female involvement in the South African hip-hop culture. Women have made a significant contribution to rap music and are worthy of recognition for their accomplishments, and only when we acknowledge their hard work will the gender disparity in the music industry lessen. The documentary delves into how women have impacted rap music, how rap affects female MCs, and why there is a significant discrepancy between the number of male and female MCs. Prominent figures in the industry, such as Gigi La Mayne, Zinzi Kahnish, Ms Cosmo, Lex La Foy, Yugen Blakrok, Patty Monroe, Levi Chetty, Refi Sings, Linda Mash, Fifi Cooper, Ntsiki Mazwai, Jalettua Nuune, Tazner Slater, and LootLove were all interviewed for the documentary.

The Champion’s League episode takes a comprehensive look at the quickly growing South African Battle Rap arena. It investigates freedom of speech and the appreciation of different lifestyles and cultures while exploring the youth culture through this art form. Despite the raw and unrefined delivery of the words, battle rap has resulted in an atmosphere of the utmost creative collaboration between young people. This illuminating documentary shows how South Africa is at the forefront of this passion and movement, and the result is enjoyable.

Back To The City is not just a festival; it is a movement that unites people from all walks of life under the banner of Hip Hop. Audiences should get ready to groove to the rhythm, feel the beat, and experience the ultimate Hip Hop extravaganza at the highly anticipated 17th Annual Back To The City International Hip Hop Festival! This year’s line-up promises to be bolder and more electrifying. For the broadcast, viewers can look forward to performances from Mobb Deep, Amu, Gigi Lamayne, Anele Zondo, Stogie T, A-Reece and many more.

“Whilst this year has seen celebrations of 50 years of Hip Hop from around the world, South Africa’s original authentic storyteller had to also celebrate the milestone, BUT from a South African perspective. In South Africa, it is 40 years of Hip Hop, and this celebration comes through the broadcast of certified classics that put Hip Hop albums that moved the needle of South African culture such as Teargas, Ladies of Hip Hop and Slaghuis to mention a few. In addition to this, The Back To The City Festival features renowned original SA Hip Hop pioneers such as Amu, and Selwyn performing for the first time in over a decade. All of these exclusive, truly South African Hip Hop performances are a celebration of Hip Hop from the biggest channel in Southern Africa”. – SABC Video Entertainment: Marketing Manager: Dichaba Phalatse.

Hip Hop Special Documentaries on Sundays at 6 pm and Back To The City Festival, 25 November at 8 pm, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!

