SABC1 CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF HITS – TRIBUTE TO DEMOCRACY MONDAY TO FRIDAY AT 18:30

Johannesburg, 5 April 2024 – As South Africans celebrate 30 years of democracy this year, SABC1 will commemorate this historical milestone by bringing back the best of the nostalgic content to be broadcast on weekdays on its 18:30 timeslot, starting from Monday the 8th of April 2024.

On Mondays to Thursdays at 18:30, we take the viewers down memory lane with locally produced sitcoms, introducing first S’Gudi Snaysi on Mondays from the 8th of April, chronicling the misadventures of an unemployed man, Sdumo, who is taken in by a family as a lodger and who, despite numerous money-making schemes, somehow never manages to pay his rent, getting by on his ability to charm the ladies.

Starring the late Ray Ntlokwana as a scooter messenger working for an advertising agency, Velaphi will broadcast on Tuesdays, from the 9th of April, at 18:30 Emzini Wezinsizwa on Wednesdays, from the 10th of April at 18:30, takes the viewers through the antics of five adult males who move to a Johannesburg hostel compound to earn a living. They live in Room 8 – the most controversial and popular room of the hostel – and always find themselves on the wrong side of the hostel authorities and Mama’s Love, created by the late South African playwright and composer Gibson Kente on Thursdays from the 11th of April. SABC1 will kick off the weekend with a jam-packed entertainment music game show, Jam Alley, at 18:30 from Friday the 12th of April.

SABC1 pays tribute to the fallen heroes who contributed to the content and left remarkable memories for our viewers.

Rest in Power to the following iconic fallen heroes:

Daphne Hlomuka – S’Gudi Snaysi

Gloria Mudau – S’Gudi Snaysi

Joe Mafela – S’Gudi Snaysi

David Phetoe – S’Gudi Snaysi/ Velaphi

Duma Mnembe – Velaphi

Ray Ntlokwana – Velaphi

Sam Mabhaso Williams – Velaphi

Shadrack Ngema – Emzini Wezinsizwa

Roland Mqwebu – Emzini Wezinsizwa

Bafana Mlangeni – Emzini Wezinsizwa

Nyembezi Kunene – Emzini Wezinsizwa

Washington Sixolo – Emzini Wezinsizwa

Gibson Kente – Mama’s Love

Vinolia Mashego – Jam Alley

Angeke Bas’khone, celebrating 30 Years of Hits – Tribute to Democracy on weekdays at 18:30, SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!