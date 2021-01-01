SABC women nominated for Basadi Awards 2022

Basadi in Music Awards was founded in 2022. It is an award ceremony that celebrates female talent and achievements in the music industry. The all-encompassing awards honor varied talents such as singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers, and creatives in the music ecosystem.

The spirit of the awards is to uplift, celebrate and showcase just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine. They also honor generations of women who played heroic roles in the liberation of women in the country, the continent of Africa, and the world at large.

Some SABC women presenters and producers have been nominated for these awards and therefore the public broadcaster will be recognizing them this coming week