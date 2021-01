SABC WELCOMES THE LABOUR COURT JUDGEMENT IN THE MATTER OF BEMAWU VS THE SABC ON THE SECTION 189 PROCESS

Johannesburg – Friday, 22 January 2021–The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) welcomes today’s Labour Court dismissal of BEMAWU’s application for leave to appeal. Attachments SABC WELCOMES THE LABOUR COURT JUDGEMENT IN THE MATTER OF BEMAWU VS THE SABC ON THE SECTION 189 PROCESS File size: 111 KB Downloads: 87