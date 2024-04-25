SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT FEST SABC2 – SI LA FAMILIA

On the SABC2 front, Game of Talents debuted this month on Thursdays at 19:00. Game of Talents is a thrilling gameshow where contestants go head-to-head to try and guess the hidden talent mystery of performers to stand a chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

A Big Day for 25k harnesses the power of love, as the show helps soon-to-be newlyweds celebrate their wedding in style and within budget. We follow thirteen couples who plan and create their dream weddings on a small budget of R25,000. The show starts in June 2024.

The new season of The Taste Masters starts on the 25th of April 2024. Twelve top baking talents from across South Africa enter the Taste Master kitchen for the first time. The contestants are set to put their baking skills to the ultimate test.

SABC2 is also the carrier of the Paris Olympic Games from the 20th of July to the 11th of August 2024.

