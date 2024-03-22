SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT FEST SABC1 – ANGEKE BAS’KHONE

Johannesburg, 22 March 2024 – SABC Video Entertainment hosted a Content Festival on Tuesday, 19 March 2024, showcasing the division’s content to the media and attending guests.

The beautiful Nomalanga Shozi hosted the event, and award-winning musician Sjava entertained the audiences with his alluring musical performances.

Amongst the SABC1 highlights was the launch of Deal or No Deal Celebrity edition on Saturdays at 18:00, which started on the 9th of March 2024 with celebrities that include Vusi Nova and Tumi Morake. Deal or No Deal Celebrity, presented by Katlego Maboe, who also presents the weekday edition of Deal or No Deal on SABC2 at 18:30. Deal or No Deal changes people’s lives, allowing the contestants to win the amount of money up to R250,000

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of South Africa’s most watched Soapie, Uzalo, celebrating authentic stories and navigating impilo weekdays at 20:30. Skeem Saam also moved to the new timeslot of 19:30, remaining the third watched TV show on South African television.

Returning to SABC1 for the second season is Sgidla Waar, which follows the lives of people who are homeless, starting 2 April 2024 at 18:00.

The 2024 Metro Music Awards will light things up on SABC1 with the live broadcast on Saturday, 27 April 2024 at 20:00.

Sjava’s 1-Man show sets screens alight and keeps things warm this winter on the 8th and 15th of June at 20:00.

The channel also breaks out into borders with Breaking Down Borders Africa, presented by Paul Modjadji on Wednesdays at 18:00, from the 3rd of July 2024. This 13-part reality dance travelogue travels across one continent and takes us inside some of Africa’s hidden treasures, tourism landmarks and dramatic twists of travelling across Africa.

A new revamped Hotspot Seli starts on Thursday, 4 July 2024, at 18:00. As we celebrate 30 Years of Hits – A Tribute to Democracy, SABC1 takes viewers down memory lane with Retro shows from the 90s on the 18:30 timeslot. From the 8th of April, the comedy series ‘Sgudi ‘Snaysi will broadcast on Mondays, Velaphi on Tuesdays, Emzini Wezinsizwa on Wednesdays, and Mama’s Love on Thursdays. We kick off the weekend with Jam Alley on Fridays.

