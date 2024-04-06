SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT FEST S3 – CHANNEL A BETTER YOU

With S3, audiences get to Open Up and channel the best versions of themselves as the channel turns up the heat with Ready Steady Cook, presented by Moshe Ndiki on weekdays at 19:00, as South Africans get to channel their better selves with the help of esteemed Celebrity Chefs adding some spice to their lives.

Indian Cinema taps into different cultures and lifestyles every Sunday at 14:00.

Top Travel opens up the world of travel by welcoming two new hosts, Model and TV personality Dr Fezile Mkhize and Dr Anesu Mbizvo, who will take viewers on an exhilarating journey across Africa, redefining travel at its finest on our very own home turf! From the rolling green hills of the Eastern Cape to the breathtaking sapphire waters of the Kenya coastline, the duo explores the diverse landscapes and cultures of the continent we call home.

On the 6th of April 2024 S3 introduces two shows: Lorna Maseko returns to S3 with the new season of her show Homegrown Chef SA, travelling around the world exploring the culinary wonders of South Africa, broadcast every Saturday at 19:30. The most loved music Game Show, The Masked Singer South Africa, returns at 18:30, with Mpho Popps as the host as South Africans channel their inner superstar.

First on S3 is Master Chef South Africa, bringing the Creme de la Crème of everything culinary from the dishes to the Judges and turning amateur chefs into master’s from the 22nd of June 2024, and Wife Swap South Africa with families swapping for a week, and learning about different South African households from the 1st of July, at 18:00.

Crown Chasers returns for the second on the 22nd of June at 20:30, and over seven weeks, various contestants will undergo challenges and mentorship as they get shortlisted for the big Miss SA Contest.

S3 opens up a world of adventure with the 11th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, presented by TV and Radio personality Zanele Potelwa, starting in September as contestants embark on a thrilling quest for treasure, broadcasting 21 September 2024.

#SABCVEContentFest

