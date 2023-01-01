SABC VACANCY | SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE X3

main purpose of the position
To generate and maximize sales revenue for the organisation across all the platforms to ensure achievement of revenue targets.
Key accountabilities
- Achieve set targets by client within the given portfolio:
- Identify and exploit new business opportunities
- Develop tailor-made sales opportunities and deals
- Prepare and negotiate all sales deals including renewals and renegotiations within the parameters of the governance prescripts.
- offer a 360-degree solution across all platforms to address client’s needs
- Package and sell sponsorable programmes on respective platforms.
- Develop innovative sponsorship opportunities
- Educate client on all organisational platforms on a regular basis
- Facilitate and understand analysis of competitive market in order to identify revenue opportunities
- Conduct Informal research of all clients groups in portfolio in order to understand needs, identify opportunities.
- Action a client brief and produce relevant media solutions not limited to a specific platform.
- Analyse and evaluate internal and external business in order to grow and maximise revenue.
- Obtain information to ensure thorough knowledge of client brand.
- Source and evaluate lost /dropped business to determine reasons in order to re-establish business.
- Facilitate and understand information to ensure thorough knowledge of own platforms.
- Liaise with Product Managers regarding potential sponsorships opportunities within programmes
- Access information from Landmark & SAP to monitor spends against a client’s commitment.
- Compile the quarterly reviews and negotiation documentation, on client history in preparation for reviews or negotiations
- Planning and Optimisation for clients upon request on the Telmar system.
- Provide feedback to Senior Management & Client on a monthly basis with regards to tracking of commitments
- Update clients through proposals and presentations regarding opportunities.
- Follow up on all correspondence from clients and adherence to deadlines.
- Compile all Submissions and Term Sheets within respective portfolios as well as manage the long form contract process.
- Update electronic contracts register/commitment book monthly.
- Sound administration as well as weekly and monthly status reporting
- Conduct a minimum number of client visits as agreed with respective line Manager
- Develop and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external clients
- Maintain after sales service by following up to ensure client satisfaction and future business within 48 hours
- Prepare the Deal Evaluation, business case and secure approval.
Qualifications and experience
- National Diploma (NQF 6) in Sales, Marketing (Digital) Management, Media Studies, Communication Science, Business Management/Administration, Public relations or relevant qualifications
- 3 years’ experience in sales and marketing environment
- Understanding of broadcasting policies
- Understanding of media industry
- Understanding of the organisational brands
- Computer literate (All Microsoft Packages)
- Knowledge of industry systems i.e Telmar and Ariaana
- Valid driver’s license & own transport.
- Communication (verbal and written)
- Customer Service orientated/focused
- Establish and maintain relationships at all levels
- Attention to detail
- Business acumen
- Leadership and strategic thinking
- Innovative, Proactive and action orientated
- Data & trend analyses and interpretation
- Negotiation
- Facilitation and presentation
- Problem solving
- Conflict Management
- Planning and organisation
- Work under pressure and multi-task