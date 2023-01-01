SABC VACANCY | SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE X3

main purpose of the position

To generate and maximize sales revenue for the organisation across all the platforms to ensure achievement of revenue targets.

 

Key accountabilities 

  • Achieve set targets by client within the given portfolio:
  • Identify and exploit new business opportunities
  • Develop tailor-made sales opportunities and deals
  • Prepare and negotiate all sales deals including renewals and renegotiations within the parameters of the governance prescripts.
  • offer a 360-degree solution across all platforms to address client’s needs
  • Package and sell sponsorable programmes on respective platforms.
  • Develop innovative sponsorship opportunities
  • Educate client on all organisational platforms on a regular basis
  • Facilitate and understand analysis of competitive market in order to identify revenue opportunities
  • Conduct Informal research of all clients groups in portfolio in order to understand needs, identify opportunities.
  • Action a client brief and produce relevant media solutions not limited to a specific platform.
  • Analyse and evaluate internal and external business in order to grow and maximise revenue.
  • Obtain information to ensure thorough knowledge of client brand.
  • Source and evaluate lost /dropped business to determine reasons in order to re-establish business.
  • Facilitate and understand information to ensure thorough knowledge of own platforms.
  • Liaise with Product Managers regarding potential sponsorships opportunities within programmes
  • Access information from Landmark & SAP to monitor spends against a client’s commitment.
  • Compile the quarterly reviews and negotiation documentation, on client history in preparation for reviews or negotiations
  • Planning and Optimisation for clients upon request on the Telmar system.
  • Provide feedback to Senior Management & Client on a monthly basis with regards to tracking of commitments
  • Update clients through proposals and presentations regarding opportunities.
  • Follow up on all correspondence from clients and adherence to deadlines.
  • Compile all Submissions and Term Sheets within respective portfolios as well as manage the long form contract process.
  • Update electronic contracts register/commitment book monthly.
  • Sound administration as well as weekly and monthly status reporting
  • Conduct a minimum number of client visits as agreed with respective line Manager
  • Develop and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external clients
  • Maintain after sales service by following up to ensure client satisfaction and future business within 48 hours
  • Prepare the Deal Evaluation, business case and secure approval.

 

 

Qualifications and experience

  • National Diploma (NQF 6) in Sales, Marketing (Digital) Management, Media Studies, Communication Science, Business Management/Administration, Public relations or relevant qualifications
  • 3 years’ experience in sales and marketing environment
  • Understanding of broadcasting policies
  • Understanding of media industry
  • Understanding of the organisational brands
  • Computer literate (All Microsoft Packages)
  • Knowledge of industry systems i.e Telmar and Ariaana
  • Valid driver’s license & own transport.
  • Communication (verbal and written)
  • Customer Service orientated/focused
  • Establish and maintain relationships at all levels
  • Attention to detail
  • Business acumen
  • Leadership and strategic thinking
  • Innovative, Proactive and action orientated
  • Data & trend analyses and interpretation
  • Negotiation
  • Facilitation and presentation
  • Problem solving
  • Conflict Management
  • Planning and organisation
  • Work under pressure and multi-task

 